Dundalk students bring Gael Linn Irish public speaking award back to St Mary’s College

Two students from St Mary’s College, Dundalk, Molly O’Callaghan and Charlie McNamee, won the top two prizes in the final of Gael Linn’s prestigious ‘Abair’ Irish public speaking competition which was held in Aonach Mhacha in Armagh City recently,

Molly and Charlie qualified for the junior section of the final having previously achieved first and second place in the regional bout held in Newry in February.

Speakers from across the nine counties of Ulster and Co. Louth compete in the annual cross-border competition.

Competitors on the day had to speak about a topical issue as Gaeilge for three minutes each. In the final Molly spoke about her chosen topic of ‘Ba cheart deireadh a chur le hobair bhaile’/ ‘We should abolish homework’, while Charlie spoke about ‘Turasóireacht in Éirinn’ / ‘Tourism in Ireland’.

They gave excellent performances on the day and were delighted to win both first and second place in the junior section of the competition.