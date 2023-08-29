Dundalk revealed as one of Ireland’s cheapest student towns

It costs students €1,289 per month to live in Dundalk.

Dundalk is the fourth cheapest student town in Ireland, according to a survey by Switcher.ie

The survey found that it costs students attending Dundalk Institute of Technology €1,289 per month to live, including college fees, accommodation, groceries and entertainment.

In Dundalk, students pay academic fees of €14,598 per annum or €1,289 per month.

Accommodation works out at €552 per month, while students can expect to spend €164 per month on groceries, €307 per month on socialising and €132 per month on transport.

Just 50 miles down the road, students going to third level colleges in Dublin can expect to pay €441 more than Dundalk per month at €1,730, with the city, not surprisingly, being the most expensive place to study.

Maynooth, another popular choice with Louth students, is the second most expensive student town, while Letterkenny is the cheapest.