Dundalk Pride Festival 2023 is back with jam packed programme for all ages

Eddie McGuinness will be the MC for Dundalk Outcomers' Family Pride Day at Market Square. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Dundalk Outcomers is excited to announce the return of its annual Pride Festival.

The week-long festival which gets underway on Monday, July 10 is jam-packed with events for all ages.

The festival launch on Monday, July 10 at Louth County Museum with a two-part panel discussion ‘Queers through the Years’, featuring members of Louth’s LGBT+ community.

Everyone is welcome to join from 3 pm to 5 pm, with refreshments served,

This will be followed by Rainbow Rhythms an open mic night in Russells from 7.30 pm.

The Food House, Clanbrassil Street is the venue for an “Out of the Closet “coffee morning on Tuesday from 10:30 am to 12 noon.

The country’s longest-running Youth Pride returns on Wednesday, July 12 from 10 am to 6 pm in the Redeemer Family Resource Centre. This free event welcomes young people aged 12 – 17 to join LGBT+ young people from Louth, Meath, Cavan, and Monaghan, where they can make new friends, play soccer, do arts and crafts, enjoy a magic show and much more!

‘Pride Across the World’ will take place in Dundalk Library on Thursday, July 13 from 6pm to 7pm with speakers from across the globe discussing their life as an LGBT+ person. There is no charge for this event. This will be followed by Bingo and Banter in the Town House Ba and Restaurant from 9pm to 11pm Bing books are 5 euro

Louth County Library will host their free ‘Pride in the Library’ events on Friday, July 14 from 3.30pm onwards.

Dundalk Family Pride Day returns to the Market Square on Saturday, July 15 from 12pm to 6pm. This will be a safe, sober, and fun event for people of all ages with circus performers, Polercise performers, a children’s area, food vendors and music throughout the day.

Performers include Sofa Samba, Caoimhín Brady, and Anna Nedoskina. ‘Saved by the 90’s’ will take to the stage from 2pm to 4pm, with “Who’s Eddie?” closing out the day from 4pm to 6pm. The MC for the day is Dundalk native Eddie McGuinness.

The entire community is invited to join for a free family pride day to celebrate the LGBT+ community.

Keep an eye out for Dundalk Pride’s socials for updates on events, and upcoming announcements. To find out more, check out Dundalk Pride on Facebook or contact Outcomers on 042 932 4816.