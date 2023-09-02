Dundalk parade as 27th Infantry Battalion celebrate 50 years in town

Members of the 27th Battalion of Aiken Barracks, Dundalk on route to a parade to celebrate their 50th anniversary in the town on Saturday morning.

Dundalk was always known as a garrison town because of its long links with the military and it is fitting that a special parade was held this morning to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the 27th Battalion in the town.

The town has always been proud of its military tradition and the men and women who served with the Defence Forces, with hundreds turning out for the parade, including 120 retired members of the 27th Battalion in town.

Led by armoured personnel carriers, 96 members of the 27th from Dundalk and Gormanston marched the short route from Aiken Barracks to the Market Square where hundreds of members of the public gathered to enjoy the spectacle and support their servicemen and women.

Sadly a number of men who were members of the 27th have given their lives in the noble cause of peacekeeping in foreign fields, the latest being Private Sean Rooney killed in an ambush only last December and they were all remembered at Saturday’s parade by speakers Louth County Chairperson Councillor Paula Butterly and Officer Commanding, 27th, Lt Col Frank Colclough.

Cllr Butterly praised the role of the Battalion. not only in their military duties in protecting the State during the Troubles along the border and their peacekeeping tours with the United Nations, but in their aid to the civil power in Louth, in times of needs, such as the Foot and Mouth Crisis in 2001, the Beast from the East when the county towns of Dundalk, Drogheda and Ardee were snowed in, during Storm Emma and more recently when Drogheda water supplies were affected by the main town supply watermain bursting.

Music was provided 2 Brigade Band under the command of Captain John Carpenter, as Cllr Butterly inspected the guard alongside Lt Col Colclough.

As the parade left the Market Square for the march back to Aiken Barracks they had the public’s applause of appreciation ringing in their ears.