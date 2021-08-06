Dundalk musician to share all on US show

Dundalk musician Peter Johnson was, like the rest of us, getting on with life during lockdown when the presenters of an American YouTube music channel got in touch with him to say they loved his music.

Husband and wife team Dorothy and Matt Henderson run the Punk n Preppy YouTube channel, showcasing music they love.

‘Dorothy is a huge music fan and when she turned forty she decided to learn how to play the drums and start a band of her own,’ says Peter. ‘Come lockdown herself and Matt decided to start a livestream channel on Facebook and YouTube.

The couple, who live in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, wanted to showcase undiscovered music rather than big acts and went searching on the internet for acts they like.

‘They stumbled across my song ‘We Need to Talk’ which is about mental health and got in touch with me.’

Peter struck up a friendship with the couple who then decided to do a special programme about the Dundalk musician, in which he looks back on his music career and talks about his struggles with mental health.

It’s a nice acknowledgement for Peter, who has been making music since his teens, that his music is being appreciated by listeners far from Dundalk.

‘My father Martin, who was known as Grizzly as he had a big beard like Grizzly Adams, played music in the pubs around town. He taught me to play from an early age.’

Pete formed his first band ‘The Works’ when he was just sixteen, along with Gerard Gogarty, Brian Holmes, Shamie Murphy and Gerard King.

‘We actually had a manager, a guy who was a columnist with The Star, and he got us a gig in Dublin. The manager of U2 came to see us and we played a lot of gigs in Dublin for a couple of years, which was a big thing for us at the time.’

His next band saw himself and Gerard joining forces with Robbie Sharkey and Kieran Quigley to form Rumble, a high energy punk outfit.

‘We signed to a record label Dead Elvis which was founded by the Crudden brothers and Marc Carolan who now works as a sound engineer with Muse.’

Rumble released two albums, ‘Raped, Killed and Left for the Buzzards’ and ‘Beg, Borrow and Steal’, three EPs and toured Europe four times.

‘We did a John Peel session, which was definitely the highlight of our career, and also played on RTE.’

The band went to Spain and signed to Impossible Records.

‘We were based there for a year, and then a Spanish guy who had worked with us, Juan Mata came back to Ireland. He started to manage us and he came to Dundalk for a year. He came up with the idea of organising a tour of Spain which would raise enough money to fund a tour of the United States.’

Unfortunately the plan ended in tragedy. Juan was just back in Spain for a day when he fell off a balcony, sustaining fatal injuries.

‘I was 26 at the time and had looked up to Juan like a big brother.’

‘We had been really good friends and he had shared a flat with me in Dundalk. It broke my heart and I had a mental breakdown.’

Pete spent two weeks in St Brigid’s hospital in Ardee and then two years getting himself together.

‘It was the end of Rumble.’

A few years later, aged 30, he went back to college, doing Cultural Studies at DkIT.

‘During the course of that degree, I released two solo albums, Pete Johnson ‘and Peas’ and Pete Johnson ‘Name of Your Gip’.

His wife Helen Murphy learned to play the bass and another band The Receptors was formed, this time with Steve Bogan and Sonya Larrigan.

‘It was great craic. We played all around Ireland and released two EPs’.

The Receptors stayed together for three years and then Pete released his third solo album ‘Get On With It;.

This saw him addressing the issue of mental health head on.

‘I had been in denial and had stopped telling people that I’d had a mental breakdown. But that wasn’t working and was causing its own problems so I decided I would talk about it, I would tell people that I had issues.’

Since then, he has become an advocate on mental health issues, speaking out about it on local radio and social media, and lobbying politicians.

He urges people to speak about their emotions, to talk things through and to seek help.

‘I believe things like emotional intelligence, Cognitive Behaviour Therapy and meditation should be taught in schools to give young people the skills to deal with issues when they leave school.

He’s got a new band RP3000 with Robbie Gogarty.

‘It’s an electronic punk band, we use a lot of samples, and we are going into studio with a top producer to record a new album.’

Now aged 49, Pete considers himself lucky that he has a creative outlet. He loves writing music and recording, which he found a huge bonus during lockdown.

‘What I love is the creative process. It’s extremely good for my mental health. I love to get into ‘the flow’ when I’m creating.’

His two children, Luke and Tara, are “very good musicians” and while they don’t play gigs, they have lots of sessions at home.

Pete’s day job is managing 38 charity shops for St Vincent de Paul.

‘I would love if people tuned in to watch the show and give Dorothy and Matt some support,’ he says.

To see their interview with Pete, check out the Punk n Preppy Facebook page for the livestream on Saturday August 7 at 7pm.