Dundalk Men’s Shed delighted with support from Louth businesses as it prepares to move home

Richard Macken, Managing Director Print Express Dundalk, left, hands over the sign his company has designed and sponsored for Dundalk Men’s Shed, to shed treasurer, Brian Byrne. The sign will feature at the shed’s new home at Muirhevnamor Community Gardens

Dundalk Men’s Shed is delighted with the great support it is getting from local businesses as it works towards establishing a new home in the town.

Most recently Richard Macken, Managing Director at Print Express Dundalk, has sponsored a new sign for the Shed’s new home, and Terry Kelly Wallpapers and Paints has also been hugely generous in its support for the Shed.

Shed treasurer Brian Byrne expressed his sincere thanks to both of these local businesses for their much appreciated help.

The Shed is currently in the process of setting up a new home at Muirhevnamor, where it has obtained a licence from Louth County Council to operate from the Muirhevnamor Community Gardens site at Hoey’s Lane.

"This is a great opportunity with real potential for the shed and for the people of Muirhevnamor, because we will have a new base, and the development of the sensory gardens will create another wonderful community amenity in the area to be enjoyed by all generations.’ Dundalk Men’s Shed chairman,’ Peter O’Neill, said:

As well as support from Louth County Council, the Shed has been supported by Councillor Kevin Meenan, and Deputy Ruairi O Murchu, as it works to establish a new base at the sensory gardens’ site.

Some of the shed members have been busy getting the site ready for the move, while Dundalk Youth Centre at Roden Place has generously given its support.

The Shed is currently working with the youth centre management on an international art exhibition to be held at An Tain Arts Centre later this year.