Dundalk man Mark Agnew enjoys an epic celebration for his 21st birthday

One man who was certainly going to have a wild night on his 21st in Courtney’s was Mark Agnew from Lennonstown Green and there to make sure he did were his parents Sharon and Ollie, sister Leah, grandparents Johnny and Olive Hickey from Muirhevnamor, aunties Linda and Amanda Hickey from Muirhevnamor and uncle Declan Hickey from Waterville Crescent and a huge collection of friends.

Mark who works for Boylesports is probably best known as one of the best barmen in Courtney’s and for playing on the Senior panel for the Sean O’Mahonys, was up for making the best of his big night with his friends Jamie Browne from Belfry Avenue, Conor Pepper from Parnell Park and Jake McKeown from Muirhevnamor who told me they all know Mark from school and playing with Glenmuir and were looking forward to a mad night.

They were sitting with three besties of Gizmo who were Terrence Kelly from Manydown Close, Liam McStravick from Belfry Avenue and Mark Lee from Avenue Road who were having a laugh with Kyle Watters from Woodbury Gardens, James O’Connor from Bay Estate, Stefan Wesley from Oakland Park, Oisin Breen from the Quay, James Dowdall from Avondale Park, Jason Cullen from Priorland Gardens, Oisin McCabe from Belfry Drive, Josh Reilly from Bay Estate and Mark Kilgallen from Belfry Avenue who were already making it an epic party together.

I then headed over for a quick word with Aoife Murphy and Fainche Kelly both from South Armagh who were looking very well and when I asked them how they knew the birthday boy they said ‘Mark who?’

At an adjacent table I had the pleasure of chatting to Emma Bird from Dromiskin and Vicky Greene from Kingswood who were delighted to be there on Mark’s big night and wanted to wish him a very happy 21st.

Sharon, Leah, Mark and Ollie Agnew at Mark's 21st birthday party in Courtney's Bar. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Sitting up at the bar I caught up with Aaron Fee from Avenue Road who was with Mia Harrison from ‘Blaney Road who were enjoying the company of James Prendergast from Tudor Grove who was with Abbie Walsh from Dublin. The lads told me they’ve known Mark for years and agreed it was going to be nothing short of an epic night of celebrations.

After this I headed over for a word with Dean Carroll from The Quay who wanted to wish his good friend all the best on his big night.

Mark Agnew and Regina Dunne at Mark's 21st birthday party in Courtney's Bar. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Not too far away I then got talking to Siobhan and Padraig Wills from Hackballscross who wanted to wish nephew Mark a very happy 21st and they were out for a night of it with Mark’s godfather Martin and Annmarie Agnew from Greenacres, aunty Margaret Cronin from Bay Estate and cousins Olivia and Keith who was having a laugh with Mark’s dad Ollie when I met them.

At an adjacent table I caught up with Dermot McGrath from Saltown and Callum Cunningham from Trim who were chatting to sisters Nicole and Emma Agnew from Marian Park who wanted to wish cousin Mark a very happy 21st.

Isabelle Harte and Ethan Mullen at Mark Agnew's 21st birthday party in Courtney's Bar. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Making my way through the party revellers I got a quick word with Mark Newell from Castle Heights who was chatting to Mark Lee who were there to party the night away with their buddy.

Not too long later I met up with Conor McGailey from Mourne Vale and Abby Dunne from Kingswood who work with Mark in Courtney’s and wanted to wish ‘the legend’ all the best on his big night.

Seated up at the front bar I had the pleasure of meeting up with Martin Molloy and Liz Agnew from Marian Park who were having a great laugh with Joanne and Gerry Agnew from Toberona who said it was a little loud down the back and were going to be celebrating their nephew’s party in the quieter area.

Annmarie, Mark and Martin Agnew at Mark's 21st birthday party in Courtney's Bar. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Next I met Elaine Maguire from Waterview and Anne Lee from Avenue Road who told me Mark is like a second son and were delighted to be there on the night.

Also in their company was Elaine’s husband Jackie whose son Eddie is a big mate of Mark’s, grandparents Olive and Johnny Hickey from Muirhevnamor, uncle Declan Hickey from Waterville Crescent along with cousins Amanda and Linda Hickey from Muirhevnamor who assured me it was going to be a wild night for certain.