Dundalk Lions Club elect new president

Austin Carroll joined the Dundalk Lions Club in 2017.

Austin joined the Dundalk Lions Club in 2017 and previously served as Club Secretary and Chair of the Annual Golf Classic Committee.

"It is a great honour to hold the office of President for the next year,” he said as he was presented with the chain of office at a function in The Windsor. He thanked all the Lions members and volunteers for their work in the community, as well as all those who sponsor and donate to the organisation’s projects in the Dundalk area.

“I look forward to working with all my fellow Lions in the year ahead to continue to serve the community"

Dundalk Lions Club has served the local community in and around Dundalk since 1977 and is one of a hundred clubs in Ireland.

Clogherhead RNLI volunteers mobilised to rescue drifting 19 ft. leisure craft last weekend.

The Clogherhead volunteer lifeboat crew were requested to launch their all-weather Shannon class lifeboat at 12.22 pm on Saturday, following a request by the Irish Coast Guard to go to the scene of a drifting leisure craft 19 nautical miles east of Clogherhead.

The lifeboat launched immediately under Coxswain Gerald Sharkey with four crew members onboard.

Weather conditions at the time were calm with a west/north westerly wind and clear visibility.

When the lifeboat reached the scene of the drifting 19 ft. boat at 1.33 pm, it had travelled a further mile from the original location. The vessel had been noticed by a passing yacht which remained at the scene until the arrival of the lifeboat. Clogherhead RNLI put a crew member aboard the drifting vessel and found no crew. It was obvious to them that the vessel had come adrift after its mooring broke.

Having assessed the situation, a decision was made to establish a towline which was done successfully. The vessel was then towed back to the nearest safe port at Port Oriel, Clogherhead. The lifeboat arrived in Port Oriel at 1.15pm where assistance from Clogherhead Coast Guard was available.

Speaking following the call out, Clogherhead RNLI Coxswain Gerald Sharkey said it is always important to report incidents like this.

"We are grateful to the crew of the passing yacht who did so. We were able to assess the situation in a short space of time and thankfully, on this occasion, there was no risk to human life,” he said. “Should you get into difficulty or see someone else in trouble, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.’

Internationally, the Lions Clubs raise money in response to events like the 2004 Indian Ocean Earthquake, the 2013 Haiyan Typhoon in South East Asia, as well as supporting sight loss prevention and eye care in developing countries, diabetes awareness campaigns and not-for-profit house building.

Dundalk Lions Club hosts a range of activities and fund-raising events including the annual Golf Classic at Dundalk Golf Club with appreciated support and sponsorship from local business and individuals, the distribution of Christmas food hampers, Christmas Carol collections with the Van Dessel Choir, weekly Bingo at the Clan na Gael Hall, the annual Senior Citizens afternoon dinner and entertainment at the Lisdoo Restaurant. and the annual Senior Citizens’ trip to the West.

It also helps with the promotion of Community Defibrillators with Dundalk Credit Union and local businesses and facilitation of CPR Training with the Haggardstown and Blackrock Defibrillator Group, and the Annual Collection for the Irish Cancer Society Daffodil Day as well as Church gate and retail bucket collection.

The Dundalk Lions Club has promoted the 'Message in a Bottle' project distributed via local chemists and facilitating the availability of vital contact details for First Responders, and 'Recycle for Sight' collection of spectacles and lenses for developing countries, and the provision of volunteer drivers for local Meals on Wheels and support towards the installation of new kitchen facilities.

Club members are also involved in producing and presenting a weekly radio show on Dundalk FM.

Lions Members currently meet every 1st and 3rd Monday at the Crowne Plaza Hotel Dundalk to discuss initiatives and consider support requests.

Anyone interested in joining Dundalk Lions Club should contact them by email at lionsclubdundalk@gmail.com or via their Facebook page.