Dundalk labelled the dirtiest town in Ireland in latest IBAL litter rankings

Town Centre Commercial Manager, Martin McElligott has expressed disappointment at the result of the IBAL litter rankings which identified Dundalk as ‘seriously littered’.

“It is a bit of a dampner to hear first thing on a Monday morning,” he admitted, adding that it was “galling” for the community volunteers who give so much time and energy into making Dundalk clean and tidy.

“Dundalk Tidy Towns under Helen Byrne, do fantastic work for the town,” he explained.

Part of the problem, he claimed, was with “private sites which contain clothing banks” which are not properly managed and where the Council cannot access.

Footfall in the town centre is significantly up on pre-pandemic levels he added, and more people are living in apartments above town centre shops, all of which is good for the town. “One issue which needs attention from central government is the growing trend of people taking their home rubbish to public bins”.

Cllr John Reilly defended Dundalk’s image, saying that the ‘town centre is very, very well maintained and that the issue is on the outskirts of the town”.

The report states: “With just one site out of ten getting the top litter grade, Dundalk is at the foot of the IBAL rankings. Two sites were litter blackspots - not just casually littered but subject to dumping e.g. the Clothes Recycle Bank and immediate environs on Castletown Road and the Car Park and adjacent Wasteground. A couple of sites had improved somewhat compared to previous IBAL surveys, but still had a litter presence e.g., the Recycle Facility at Tesco (R132) and the Wasteground at the corner of Maxwell and St. Nicholas.”

Fine Gael Senator John McGahon has said that more funding needs to be allocated towards Dundalk Tidy Towns from Louth County Council and Governmental level.

“Dundalk Tidy Towns are doing incredible work in recent years, and there is not a day goes by that they aren’t out on the streets and roads around town making it a cleaner and tidier place for everyone. They put hundreds of hours in every week. This survey result is not a reflection on them, indeed without their work, we would be in a far worse situation”.

“But they are volunteers and can only do so much, their extraordinary efforts needs to be backed up and reinforced with proper funding”.

“Clearly the funding that is being provided to keep Dundalk clean is not enough, if it was, we wouldn’t be ranked at the bottom of this survey. They should be commended by all of us for their hard work”.

“If it’s a case that we need to allocate more financial resources to support Dundalk Tidy Towns than we should. There should be no question about that”.

Senator McGahon defended the town adding: “Dundalk is the best town in Ireland to live in, we have excellent schools, transport links, housing and job opportunities, so there’s no reason why we can’t be the best when it comes to cleanliness too.”