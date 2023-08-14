Dundalk Institute of Technology seeking home owners for Rent A Room Scheme

It’s coming up to the time of year when students moving away from home to go to college begin hunting for somewhere to live.

The current housing crisis makes that more difficult than ever, and Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) are appealing for anyone who has a room to rent for the academic year from this September to consider the Rent-a-Room scheme.

The scheme is a great option for first year students or international students as they find their bearings in the early days, and for those renting it can be a financial bonus to parents who are funding a third level student living away from home.

“Students renting a room has worked extremely well in past for both the renters and the students, we’d love to encourage more suitable households in the locality to get involved, my team and I are more than happy to talk to anyone who has any questions on this,” Eoin Clarke, Students Union President, DkIT said.

“We currently have a portal on our DkIT Students Union website, which is like Daft for students should you have a room or property to rent”.

Anyone who has a room in their home that they could rent to private tenants, including students, won’t have to pay income tax on the rental income they earn. This is called the rent-a-room relief. A self-contained unit, such as a basement flat or a converted garage attached to a home can also qualify for this relief.

Under the Rent-a-Room relief, people can currently earn €14,000 tax free. If their gross rental income does not exceed the exemption limit, they do not pay income tax or PRSI or USC.

There are criteria around the scheme such as a ‘minimum continuous letting period.’ This means the relief does not apply to income arising from letting periods which do not exceed 28 consecutive days.

Anyone who thinks they could offer a room to a DkIT student, or students looking for accommodation, can get more information from suoffice@dkit.ie or https://dkitsu.com/listing-list/