Dundalk Institute of Technology offers extra places on science courses thanks to new facilities

The opening of a new state of the art science building, with the very latest high-tech industry standard lab equipment, has allowed Dundalk Institute of Technology to offer extra places on science courses.

This new 1,300 sqm science building has allowed the Institute to increase its student intake on its science courses by 50pc. Additional places are now available on three science courses at DkIT this September, with extra places available in Bioscience, Pharmaceutical Science and Level 8 Science (Common Entry).

“We are extremely proud of our new Science building, this truly is a fantastic new facility for our students, region and surrounding industries,” Edel Healy, Head of School of Health & Science said. “As the leading higher education provider in the region, we are completely committed to STEM as it’s one of the fastest growing industry sectors both locally and nationally”.

One of the exciting additions that this new science building offers is a innovative cell culture facility. The cell culture facility, designed to accommodate the culture of cell lines, will give DkIT students direct experience with the technologies and processes commonly used in current, sophisticated biotechnology settings.

“I can’t wait to see the new science extension filled with students,” Dr Bernard (Ben) Drumm Lecturer in Biochemistry & Biotechnology, Research Investigator in the Smooth Muscle Research Centre in DkIT and Adjunct Associate Professor in the Department of Physiology & Cell Biology, University of Nevada, USA said.

“The new extension contains state of the art facilities, it will provide students with the very best experience in practical science. The new cell culture lab in particular is going to open so many new doors for undergraduate teaching and research projects. Cell culture is a technique where colonies of cells are grown under very strict conditions. It’s one of the most widely used techniques for any field of biology or biopharmaceutical research or industry work

."Now with DkIT being in such proximity to companies such as WuXi, Almac and Norbrook, all of whom are also very excited about our extension, we will be able to train our students into the types of graduates these employers want to employ”.

Dr Annamarie Rogers, Programme Director for Biopharmaceutical Science in DkIT said that the new facilities will help provide students with an invaluable kill set and increased career opportunities.

"Graduates from our programme have careers in Biopharma Manufacturing, Quality Control, and Research and Development in a range of Bio- Industry sectors.”