Dundalk Grammar School return to the stage with The Lion King

The talented students of Dundalk Grammar School are back on the stage with a production of The Lion King Jr. The music and magic of the Serengeti will be brought to life in a show which opens this evening and continues on Thursday, and Friday at 7.30 in the school hall.

The cast features Ronan O'Reilly as Simba, Tom O'Reilly as Scar, Aisling McQuillan as Rafiki, Max McCaldrin as Mufasa and Tori Walsh as Zazu.

Tickets are on sale now on the school website www.dgs.ie Priced €12, the tickets include admission to a free raffle