Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.7°C Dublin

Dundalk Grammar School return to the stage with The Lion King

Tom O'Reilly plays the role of Simba Expand
Ronan O'Reilly plays Simba in Dundalk Grammar School's production of The Lion King Expand
Max McCaldrin appears as Mufasa Expand
Tori Walsh plays the part of Zazu Expand
Aisling McQuillian takes on the role of Rafiki Expand

Close

Tom O'Reilly plays the role of Simba

Tom O'Reilly plays the role of Simba

Ronan O'Reilly plays Simba in Dundalk Grammar School's production of The Lion King

Ronan O'Reilly plays Simba in Dundalk Grammar School's production of The Lion King

Max McCaldrin appears as Mufasa

Max McCaldrin appears as Mufasa

Tori Walsh plays the part of Zazu

Tori Walsh plays the part of Zazu

Aisling McQuillian takes on the role of Rafiki

Aisling McQuillian takes on the role of Rafiki

/

Tom O'Reilly plays the role of Simba

argus

The talented students of Dundalk Grammar School are back on the stage with a production of The Lion King Jr. The music and magic of the Serengeti will be brought to life in a show which opens this evening and continues on Thursday, and Friday at 7.30 in the school hall.

The cast features Ronan O'Reilly as Simba, Tom O'Reilly as Scar, Aisling McQuillan as Rafiki, Max McCaldrin as Mufasa and Tori Walsh as Zazu.

Tickets are on sale now on the school website www.dgs.ie  Priced €12, the tickets include admission to a free raffle

This is Louth Newsletter

Your weekly fix of local news and sport headlines from Louth, direct to your inbox

This field is required

Privacy