Dundalk gets its own cardiac first responders

Susan McBride, Aileen McBride, Shane O'Hanlon, Chair of Cardiac First Responders, Dundalk. Karen Dowling and Sandra Byrne, Chair and treasurer of Cardiac First Responders Castlebellingham and Padraic McComish

Dundalk has got its own group of cardiac first responders who have been helping save lives since its launch earlier this year.

"We generally attend to two or three calls a week and the work that cardiac first responders do definitely makes a difference, “ says chairperson Shane O’Hanlon.

As a paramedic with the National Ambulance Service in Ardee, Shane knows only too well how vital it is that a casualty gets first aid straight away.

Although they are a totally voluntary organisation, cardiac first responders are affiliated to the National Ambulance Service.

"We get a text message when a 999 call is made and are dispatched at the same time as the ambulance for certain calls such as cardiac arrest or stroke. Generally we get there before the ambulance arrives because we are already in the community,” he said.

The volunteers provide care and support for the patient and their families, and can also administer CPR until the ambulance arrives.

"In cases where a fast response is required, this is all important and really makes all the difference.

"From a paramedic perspective if someone goes into cardiac arrest, if they are given CPR within the first minutes it gives them a much better chance of survival.”

There are 25 members in the Dundalk group, all of whom have been fully trained in what to do in a medical emergency.

"I do a lot of training with the group on a regular basis,” Shane said.

Cardiac first responders must be over 18 and have a full driving licence.

"We have members in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s, Once people are fit and healthy and are able to respond, they can join. There is no cost for them to train.”

The group responds to calls throughout Dundalk town and surrounding areas within a 12km radius from the town centre, including Blackrock, Dromiskin, Tallanstown, Knockbridge, Kilcurry, Hackballscross, Ravensdale and Ballymascanlon.

They were recently given the loan of a defibrillator by the cardiac first responders group and are in the process of raising funds to buy some to be place around town.

Shane said that while there are several defibrillators in the town centre, they would like to see defibrillators installed at the entrances to housing estates so that communities would have quicker access to them.

"We’ve had great support from the public so far and will be organising fund-raising events in the coming months.”