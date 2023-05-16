Dundalk firm Intact Software mark 30th anniversary by raising funds for charity

To mark Intact Software's 30th year of business, the company has donated €30,000 to various charities.

With its headquarters being in Dundalk's Blackthorn Business Park, Intact made a number of donations to local-based charities and fundraisers, including SOSAD Dundalk, The Birches Alzheimer Day Centre, Gary Kelly Cancer Care Support Centre, Rally for Ruby, Let's Do it for Dickie, Save Our Sonia and more. Funds were also made to national organisations, including Make-A-Wish and UK-based charities such as NSPCC and Mind.

A mixture of fundraising efforts by staff and company donations made up the final €30,000 sum. As well as a sponsored running event in October 2022, where staffers raised money for running or walking 100km, one staff member even decided to row 100km in his boat rather than run the distance!

Intacters also held jersey auctions, sold crafts and printed items online, raffled off prizes, grew moustaches for charity, and much more in the last number of months.

Staff selected charities that focused on mental health issues, cancer, children's health and Parkinson's/Alzheimer's treatment as donation recipients, as well as other local fundraisers that were set up in recent months.

"Across all charities and fundraising groups, we thought that whatever we could donate would go a long way to providing help and care for someone," CEO Justin Lawless said.

"In the past three decades, we, along with our families and friends, have relied on the great help some of these organisations provide," he added. "As such, we wanted to mark the company's 30th anniversary by giving back to our communities."

Established in 1992, Intact is one of Ireland and the UK's leading developers of ERP and business management software. It was named as a Great Place to Work in Ireland and the UK in 2022. It also has offices in Cork, Hemel Hempstead, Nottingham, Southampton and Warrington