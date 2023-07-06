Dundalk FC sign defender Darren Brownlie in summer transfer window

Dundalk FC have announced their first new signing of the summer transfer window, Scottish defender Darren Brownlie.

It came following last Friday’s 2-0 home win over Champions Shamrock Rovers and a good run of form in the league which has seen the Lilywhites close to within seven points of the Hoops who top the table.

The 29-year-old centre-back arrives at Oriel Park on a free transfer, subject to international clearance, following the expiration of his contract at Partick Thistle.

Brownlie, who will wear the number 19 shirt, will meet up with his new teammates in Gibraltar next week ahead of the UEFA Europa Conference League first-qualifying round first-leg-tie with FCB Magpies.

Darren Brownlie. Photos Credit: Ciaran Culligan/Dundalk FC

“I’ve been thinking about trying something new for a couple of years so when the opportunity came up to come to Dundalk, I was really excited by it,” said Brownlie.

“Usually when you sign for a team in Scotland, you’re straight into pre-season so it’s different to come here and have a league run-in, cup competitions and Europe to look forward to.

“I’m looking forward to it. I got taken around the place and the set-up looks really good, so I just can’t wait to get started.”

Born in Bellshill, Brownlie made his Scottish Football League debut for Ayr United in 2012 and has gone on to make over 180 appearances in the Scottish Championship.

Over 100 of those came during a five-year stint at Queen of the South between 2015 and 2020.

He moved to Patrick Thistle for a second spell in January 2020 and played a pivotal role in helping the Jags to the League One title the following season.

He made 33 appearances for the club during the 2022/2023 season as Thistle reached the Scottish Premiership playoff final where they were beaten on penalties by Ross County.