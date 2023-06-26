Dundalk couple opening their garden to raise funds for North Louth Hospice

A sectoin of Gerry and Carmel McHugh's beautiful garden at 'Drumcask', Priorland Road, Dundalk, which will be open to the public on Saturday afternoon in aid of the North Louth Hospice

Gerry and Carmel McHugh are opening their garden at 'Drumcask' Priorland Road, Dundalk on Saturday afternoon in aid of the North Louth Hospice

Somewhat earlier than usual, Gerard and Carmel McHugh, ‘Drumcask’, Priorland Road, Dundalk are opening their garden in aid of North Louth Hospice, on Saturday July 1 from 2pm to 5pm.

The recent fine weather has resulted in a sudden growth spurt, causing the garden to peak two to three weeks earlier than last year so they decided to hold their annual open garden day ahead of time.

Now in its mature phase, the garden is home to an eclectic mix of plants selected to provide year-round interest.

The garden wraps around the house with front, side, and rear sections and is laid out to reveal only a little of itself from any position.

The couple are looking forward to welcoming visitors to their garden and answering their gardening questions on Saturday afternoon.

The house is located on Priorland Road, off the Dublin Road, and the Eircode is A91 R6E8.