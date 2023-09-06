Dundalk Arch Club ready to welcome members back for first time since start of pandemic

Off to Dublin....Local ARCH and Lions Club members say goodbye as they board the bus to bring them to Dublin Zoo for the annual Lions Club/Arch Club trip.

The honour of cutting the ribbon for the re-launch of Dundalk Arch Club on Thursday September 7 in the Dominican Hall, Anne Street, falls on the club’s first ever member, Paul Sloan from Park Drive.

Paul’s parents, Gerard and the late Pattie Sloan, were among the group of parents of young adults with additional needs who founded the club in 1977. Recently retired, Paul is a stalwart of the club which embodied diversity and inclusivity long before the words became part of the everyday lexicon.

Originally based in a premises on Mill Street, the Arch Club subsequently moved to the Dominican Hall, where the Thursday night discos and activities gave young adults with additional needs the opportunity to socialise in a safe environment.

Its success was due to the volunteers who gave of their time each week to organise the entertainment as well as day trips and outings.

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 saw the club closing its doors and now a group have come together to get it back up and running.

Secretary of the new committee, Geraldine McGuinness was a volunteer with The Arch club for four or five years.

"I used to volunteer for the club when I was in my mid-twenties, but then I got married and life got in the way,” she said.

She didn’t have any family members in the club but says she just liked working with people with additional needs.

"It was good fun. We all enjoyed it. It was good craic.”

Now that her own family are grown-up, Geraldine is looking forward to getting the club back in action.

"I work in retail and a lot of the people who used to attend the club still come up to me in the shop and say how much they enjoyed going.”

The re-launched club will follow the tried and trusted formula that proved so popular down the years, according to Geraldine.

"We always have a disco, snooker for the boys, and various games, and Janey Quigley of the Irish Wheelchair Association is organising live music for us. We’ll also have different people to come in to do arts and crafts and games.“

"When we get going again, we hope to organise days out. I remember going to the Tain Village and Dublin Zoo on day trips so we’d like to do that again.”

The club is more than a night of activities as it gives attendees the chance to meet other people and socialise, said Geraldine.

"It’s also two hours of free time that parents can have for themselves as they don’t need to stay at the club.”

After months of planning, the committee is now ready to welcome people back to the club, which runs every Thursday night from 7pm to 9pm, from September to May,

The club is open to anyone over 18 years with additional needs and those who attended prior to the start of the pandemic are welcome to go along as well as new members.