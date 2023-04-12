Dundalk and Carlingford remain open for business in hours leading up to President Joe Biden’s visit

Both locations will be closed to traffic

Garda presence around the Market Square befor ethe President of America's visit. Photo: Áine Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Early members of the public going through the security screening process at the Market Square ahead of President Biden's visit to Dundalk later today.

A wet and deserted Clanbrassil Street ahead of President Biden's visit later today.

Ahead of today's visit to Louth by Joe Biden, 46th President of the United States of America the Garda Press Office have reminded the public of the upcoming restrictions to traffic and the fact that both locations remain open for business.

Carlingford Village and Dundalk Town Centre are open for business.

Access to Dundalk town centre (Clanbrassil Street and Market Square) is currently restricted to pedestrian access only with further wider restrictions from 5pm.

Additional traffic restrictions will take place in Carlingford from 4 pm.

If attending either Carlingford Village or Dundalk Town Centre members of the public are encouraged not to be in possession of large bags.

For security reasons pedestrians seeking to access certain areas and any bags in their possession may be subject to search.

Any item that could be determined to be a safety hazard, including but not limited to large items such as flag poles, tripods, folding steps, folding chairs etc… may be restricted.

An Garda Síochána would like to thank the public for their patience and would urge for their compliance at this time.

An Garda Síochána is working to ensure that the nature and scale of our policing and security operation continues to be proportionate to the need to protect everyone’s safety.