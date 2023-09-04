Dr Laurence Swan plants tree to mark his 37 years of service to Dundalk Grammar School

Dr. Laurence Swan plants an Acer tree, (variegated Maple) watched by Philip Keegan and Robert Smith, Board Members, Anna Swan, Julie Carr, Board member, Jonathan Graham, Headmaster, Natcha Swan, Tristan Swan, Board member and Graeme Treadwell, Chairman of the Board of Governors at the tree planting ceremony in appreciation of long-serving Board of Governor, Dr. Laurence Swan. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Dundalk Grammar School hosted a meaningful but low key event on Friday last. It was a tree planting ceremony in appreciation of a long-serving Board of Governor, Dr. Laurence Swan.

Dr. Swan retired from the Board on October 22 last, having served 37 years on the Board, including 16 years as Chairperson.

Dr. Swan was instrumental along with other long-serving Governors in shaping Dundalk Grammar School into what it is today. He spearheaded many innovative initiatives, including the acquisition of campus extensions, the acquisition of the Old Louth Infirmary and its preservation, the development of a new campus layout in 2014.

Dr. Laurence Swan speaking at the tree planting ceremony in appreciation of long-serving Board of Governor, Dr. Laurence Swan. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Dundalk Grammar School is a living history of the heritage of the town, its people, and is intended to continue in this vein and enhance their quality of life at every opportunity. The school’s activities are conducted with mindfulness for the local communities, its neighbours and the people of the north east. It is an inclusive and innovative platform for educating children from all walks of life, helping them to maximise their potential through its broad offering of academic, extra-curricular options and opportunities that the school offers.

Much of this offering is down to the dedication, selflessness, vision and resilience of life’s work from people such as Dr. Swan.

Dr. Swan’s passion for education and making it accessible for the local community, and beyond, has not alone enriched the town of Dundalk but has enriched the school itself. Dr. Swan’s spirit of inclusivity is aligned with the school’s protestant ethos which embraces children of all traditions and beliefs. The only gain for Dr. Swan was the reward of satisfaction, knowing that what he was doing would help others, for generations to come.

Many awards were bestowed on Dr. Swan, but most notably the Chairperson’s Award, presented by the Chairperson of the Board, Mr. Graeme Treadwell on December 19 last. The Board of Governors wish to demonstrate their personal ‘…appreciation for [Dr. Swan’s] comradery, selfless guidance and conviviality to all members over the years and in recognition of your wisdom bestowed onto all things that are Dundalk Grammar School’.

As a token of their appreciation, a hand-selected tree that is symbolic of all that Dr. Swan has invested in the school, was planted on August 25.

Dr Swan’s passion for botany, evidenced by his doctorate in this area inspired the planting of an Aceraceae, better known as the Maple, was appropriate. Extract from the Chairperson’s speech, ‘…it is symbolic in that it represents adaptability, balance, longevity and benevolence, descriptives that are aligned with your service…’. The Maple is also an important tree for biodiversity, supporting bees in early spring with its pollen, symbolising ‘…benevolence of the pollen being presented to the bees in early Spring represents the gift of making a better and inclusive education more accessible to students in the North East…’.

This tree is planted South East of Hanbidge House in Dundalk Grammar School and will reside and flourish for generations to come, as will the students and surrounding communities of the school.