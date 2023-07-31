Dolores gets inked for Young At Heart

Dundalk resident Dolores Waller has proven that she’s definitely young at heart when she got a tattoo to raise funds for a club which provides services for older people in the community.

This is the second time that the 70 year-old from Sliabh Foy Park has got inked in a bid to raise funds for a good cause.

Dolores Waller. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

The Young At Heart Club provides a social outlet for people in Dundalk with a weekly meeting and occasional day trips.

The numbers attending it had, however, dropped since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and volunteer Niamh Larkin says that they were discussing ways of fund-raising when Dolores offered to get a tattoo if people sponsored her.

"I'm going to the club for twelve years. It's a good social outlet, a bit of craic and a laugh," says Dolores.

She says that the club was "very badly missed"when it was closed during lockdown and that people really appreciated it when it re-opened.

"The club has been going for 30 or 40 years," says Niamh. "We meet in the Community Centre in Muirhevnamor for a chat and activities like bingo, quizzes and movies. We also have days out and sometimes we go out for dinner."

Once Dolores had put her hand up and volunteered to have a tattoo, Anto Joyce of the Tattoo Room agreed to do it.

Dolores picked a small design of wings and a heart, and says she never felt a thing as Anto inked her.

"It was just like sitting in a dentist's chair, getting a filling done."

This was Dolores' second tattoo.

"I got one a few years ago in memory of my god daughter to raise funds for ALONE."