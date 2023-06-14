Dog owners asked to keep pets under control while walking on Cooley peninsula

Pet owners are reminded to keep their dogs under control while walking in the Cooley mountains.

Louth County Council is appealing to dog owners who are taking their dogs with them as they enjoy the scenery of the beautiful Cooley peninsula, to be mindful of the damage which their pets can cause to local wildlife as well as to farm animals grazing on commonage/

The Cooley peninsula has been designed as a Special Area of Conservation due to its rich wildlife, flora and fauna and the local authority is appealing to anyone who takes a dog along to this area to be mindful that letting their pet off the lead at any time can disturb many species without the owner even noticing.

A dog will follow scent trails and flush out numerous species of wildlife, for instance causing birds to hastily exit a well hidden nest, thereby exposing its presence to predators. Eggs and chicks will be unguarded against predators. Whilst an owner may not recognise, even a crow will spot such a disturbance and will return sooner, being more tolerant to disturbance.

It is vital that all dog owner be responsible and keep their dogs on a lead at all times when in the countryside and especially in any high care areas such as a SAC.

Louth County Council reminds all dog owners that their dog must be licensed and micro-chipped, and all registered details must be maintained up to date re address and contact numbers.

Please report wandering dogs and suspicious sights to your local authority at vets@louthcoco.ie or 042-9324345