Derelict cottage and site on shores of Carlingford Lough for auction

For anyone who ever dreamed of living on the shores of Carlingford Lough, overlooking the spot where the Mountains of Mourne sweep down to the sea, there’s an opportunity to make that dream a reality.

For sale through the online auction company BIDx1, is a derelict cottage on a 1.5acre site at Shore Road, Knocknagoran, Omeath on the Cooley peninsula.

It’s obviously been some time since the traditional style cottage was lived in, but with planning permission, imagination and the necessary finance, it could become a home with some of the finest views in the country. Or it could be snapped up by a developer with more ambitious plans for the site.

The property is arranged to provide an irregular shaped site together with a derelict detached dwelling. The site is located on the outskirts of Omeath village and the immediate vicinity is residential in nature. Nearby properties include Omeath Garda Station, The Strand Hotel and Loughview Furnishing.

The property is listed for auction on September 21 with a guide price of €150,000.