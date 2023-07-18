Decision time on future of town’s BIDS project

Ratepayers have vote on extending scheme for three more years

Dundalk’s Christmas tree and festive digital projection at the Frostival festive in the Market Square on Friday night.

The renewal of Dundalk’s Business Improvement District Scheme (BIDS) is up for a public vote by the town’s ratepayers at present with the ballot running until August 17.

First devised back in 2009 Dundalk made history when it became the first town in Ireland to vote for a Business Improvement District Scheme and have now got the benefit of fifteen year’s experience.

Deborah Conlon, Chairperson of Dundalk BIDS has said over the last five-year term the scheme has played an integral role in nurturing the reinvention and rapid growth of the town centre as a vibrant cosmopolitan destination, reaffirming identity both within the existing communities locally and transcending this to a wider audience, both nationally and internationally.

“Dundalk BIDs has become a leading example, not only in Ireland but across the UK, for our hands on collaborative approach to the reenergising of our Town Centre”, she said.

“They are a proven catalyst for change and I have watched first-hand how the town centre is being revitalised through regeneration projects like Facades and other improvements opportunities for the quality and enhancement of our town centre public realm”, said the Chairperson.

The way people are using town centres is changing, they’re no longer somewhere merely to shop but a leisure destination in their own right and that is evident in the daily use of the Market Square, with the public seating well used and skateboarders using the public space.

The BIDs Office has played an integral role in the creation of this new “look and feel” for Dundalk as part of the regeneration journey

“Our vision as always is to encourage growth, development and investment in local businesses by creating a safe, welcoming and accessible town for everyone to work, shop, visit and enjoy and of course a town of which we can all be proud of..’ I lived in Dundalk all my life and have gained experience and insight particularly from working in our own family run business Conlon’s Food Hall and working first hand in a customer-facing retail environment”.

I am therefore, delighted to have this opportunity as Chairperson to help to strengthen links with local businesses and the wider community so that, together, we can create an even greater town, a town for everyone, a town where great things happen

Martin McElligott, Dundalk BIDS Manager is the public and most recognisable face of the scheme and seen throughout the town centre, often times up a cherry-picker painting buildings wearing his paint splattered hi-vis safety jacket or doing other necessary works around the town.

“Back in 2018 when considering our third term and the many changes we hoped we could bring about, Dundalk was struggling with an identity crisis coupled with two decades of retail displacement”.

A group listening to tour guide, Liam Gaynor at the Dundalk SEEK Urban Arts Festival. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Add into the mix the changing nature of retail technology and our night time economy sector, nobody had ever dreamed that we would be facing into a worldwide pandemic and the new challenge this would present

“There is no doubt that we are living in exceptional times, with social media and big tech fuelling change at a pace that can be very hard to navigate and keep-up with”

“That said, Dundalk is an exceptional town, with generations of knowledge and independent business mind sets that has seen us through much of this turmoil in the past and will stand to us in the future”.

“Dundalk BIDs has been on the ground now for 15 years and through each of those 5 year segments the challenges have been different, however because we are a board of mostly independent business people within the district, we have been able to adopt a very hands on approach to much of our problems, developing a very strong public private partnership with the local authority”.

He pointed how during his time as manager, he has tried not to be just another business advisor as Dundalk is well served in this regard, “my view has been that nobody knows your own business like you do”.

“Much of the works carried out over the last five years have played a vital role in reshaping much of Dundalk’s identity, both how we view the town and its appeal to visitors from all across the region”.

“The next term is imperative that we build onwards from our previous three terms, ensuring that Dundalk’s future commercial interests are addressed and represented as we navigate global challenges, working with local government showing clear leadership working with Louth County Council at a policy level both locally and nationally

“Since 2019 art, culture and heritage has been a key driver to regenerate the town

“Five years on and we are starting to see the benefits of this hard work, public opinion of the area has really lifted, visitors and dwell time are increasing and we are starting to see a variety of mixed uses in our town centre”

“People are choosing to live over shops once again, we have developed a more diverse and cosmopolitan society”.

On Clanbrassil Street alone, over 70,000 square feet of vacant derelict property has been transformed and the street’s vacancy rate has turned a corner

This is very positive news however we are really only at the beginning of a long return journey rethinking the long held view of how a town centre should function

There is still lots more to do and the complexity of this task should never be underestimated

Martin McElligott concluded, “It has been my view that our town centre is a reflection of how well Dundalk is actually doing, and the people that live here, while there is much more work to be done, the next five to ten years will be crucial in the journey that begun in 2019” ..