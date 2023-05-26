Date for official opening of Muirhevnamor Community Centre extension announced

The new extension to the Muirhevnamor Community Centre, Dundlak will be officially opened on Thursday June 1.

The 2,200 square foot extension, constructed by Hillside Contracts Ltd at a cost of €500,000, will provide a shared space for the ongoing work by Muirhevnamor Community Council.

The centre provides training courses for lifelong learning, youth leadership programmes, drug and alcohol rehabilitation meetings as well as acting as a hub and social meeting place for the local and wider community.

The project has been supported by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme, managed by the Special European Programmes Body (SEUPB) and supported locally by Louth County Council and Louth Local Community Development Committee (LCDC). Match-funding has been provided by The Executive Office in Northern Ireland and the Department for Rural and Community Development in Ireland.

Speakers at the launch event will include Louth County Council Chief Executive Joan Martin, Cathaoirleach Councillor Conor Keelan and Director of Muirhevnamor Community Centre, Jim O’Neill.

: “It is envisaged that this extension to the community centre will act as a cross community and cross-border shared space, providing a significant public amenity for the people of Dundalk and facilitating further reconciliation between the communities on this island,” said Ms Martin.