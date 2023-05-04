Cuchulainn’s Castle should be developed tourist attraction for Dundalk says Cllr Sean Kelly

Dundalk councillor Sean Kelly has called for works to be carried out to make Cuchullain’s Castle on Mount Avenue a tourism attraction for the county.

The building, also known as 'Byrne's Folly' stands on top of the mound of Castletown Motte and dates back to the late 18th century. It was built by Patrick Byrne, a local merchant and pirate, and was damaged during the 1798 rebellion but rebuilt in the mid-19th century.

The motte and bailey, dating back to Norman times, was built on the site of a pre-Christian fort called Dún Dealgan, which is believed to be the birthplace of Cuchullain.

Speaking at the monthly meeting of the Dundalk Municipal District, Cllr Kelly said the local authority and OPW would be “missing a massive opportunity” if they didn’t do some works to the Cuchullain’s Castle at the same time as work is being carried out on the Mount Avenue link road.

"It would be a fantastic attraction if the trees were cut and it was lit at night,” he said. “It could be a tourist attraction.”

He said that while he knew the pillars had been taken away but they were going to be put back.

Senior Executive Officer Olivia McCormack from the Council’s Placemarking Team said it was something she would have to look into.