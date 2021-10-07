Council tenants advised not to go on ‘rent strike’

Tenants who are not in arrears and doing everything asked of them are still not getting repairs done.

A councillor has advised tenants against going on ‘rent strike’ over repairs not being carried out on their homes.

During debate on the Housing Report at the October meeting of Dundalk Municipal District, Cllr Kevin Meenan said it was a huge problem.

While he understood the council did not repair the houses of those who were in rent arrears, he said there were lots of people paying rent and strill not getting repairs done.

‘I have told people not to go down the road of rent strikes,’ the Sinn Féin representative pointed out.

Cllr Meenan added the figures were ‘shocking’ on the spend per house in Louth compared to other local authorities.

He stressed the situation ‘is not a sleight on anyone here’.

Cllr Séan Kelly wanted to know what dialogue there was with the Department to secure a funding mechanism for repairs.

‘There are plenty of tenants not in arrears and doing everything asked of them and they are not getting repairs done.’

The Fianna Fáil councillor believed windows and doors should be prioritised.

Senior Executive Officer John Lawrence said there was no additional money outside the retro-fit and voids schemes.