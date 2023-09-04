Cooley Community Alert present gardai with mobile defibrillator

Pictured at the presentation of the mobile defibrillator by the Cooley Community Alert Group for use in garda patrol cars in north Louth, from left Cllr Antoin Watters, Sgt John Brady, Supt Charlie Armstrong, Michael Muckian and Deputy Ruairi O Murchu

History was made last week when the Cooley Peninsula Community Alert group presented the first mobile defibrillator for use in the Dundalk and North Louth garda area.

The lifesaving device will be located with the Garda unit on duty in the Carlingford/Omeath area who can respond to requests for its presence and deliver life saving aid quickly in partnership with other emergency services. The availability of mobile device will save minutes in a emergency, as it will eliminate the need for gardai to have to locate a device at a static safebox location.

The chairperson of the Cooley Peninsula Community Alert, Michael Muckian presented the device to Superintendent Charles Armstrong and Sergeant John Brady at last week’s public meeting in the Cooley Kickhams clubrooms.

Shane O'Hanlon from the North Louth First Responders group highlighted how vital even fife minutes can be in saving a life. The room heard that this device, that doesn't require specialist training, will definitely save lives.

Michael Muckian said the group were delighted to be able to supply this device and that a second one has been ordered to be presented to Gardai covering the Dromad and Hackballscross area.

Superintendent Armstrong was delighted to accept it on behalf of the Gardai and both he and Sgt Brady acknowledged the benefits of having the devices across the region. Gardai are often the first on scene and this will enable them to deliver vital first aid.