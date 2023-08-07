Congregation hears heartbreaking tribute from Ukrainian refugee for Louth triathlete Sarah Fagan at her funeral

At the Thanksgiving Mass to celebrate the life of Sarah Fagan, the 48-year-old who died on July 29 while encountering difficulties when competing in the Alpe D'Huez Triathlon in France, one of the hundreds of online tributes to the native of Mountpleasant was read by her aunt.

It was from Ukrainian refugee, Liubov Palamarenko, who for the past eight months has been a guest in Sarah's home in Old Muirhevna in Dundalk.

It read: "My little star, my advisor and consoler, I repeat a thousand times why?

“Why are you there and not with me?. You promised eight days of separation, but it turned out to be forever. How am I supposed to come to terms with this? “Thank you for eight months of life under your wing. Thank you to the Fagan family for giving us Sarah. My heart is torn to pieces. Why didn't I stop you? “Farewell my good and loving Sarah. May your gentle soul rest in peace.”

Those words echoed through the packed congregation in St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church, leaving hardly a dry eye in the church, for Sarah was, as celebrant Fr. Brendan Callanan said in his homily, "a gift", not just to her family who she loved, but to her community, for Sarah gave so much of her all too short life to others.

The late Sarah Fagan.

"She touched so many lives in her work as the first community pharmacist in the country, working with the HSE for over 20 years, and in the many sporting activities in which she was actively involved," said Fr. Callanan, who added that her goodness impacted so many lives, and was a support and strength to many.

Those sporting bodies of which she was a committed member, Cuchullainn Cycling Club and Setanta Triathlon Club, turned out in strength to accompany the removal of Sarah's remains from her home in Muirhevna and formed a guard of honour outside of the church.

They were joined by family, friends and colleagues, who, as Fr. Callanan said they were "deeply shocked" by the nature of her tragic death in France, and were still trying to come to terms with their loss.

"The esteem in which Sarah is held is manifest in the lovely tributes that have been posted online and by the attendance at this Thanksgiving Mass for her life" said Fr. Callanan. "She had an unique capacity to be supportive and helpful to all she encountered, volunteering as she did, when the war in Ukraine to share her home and her life with Liubov".

Even in death, Sarah had given life to others, for her organs were donated.

Sarah's brothers, Vincent and Austin spoke of her role within her family for she was their "rock", a shining example to them all, with her enthusiasm for life, and for living, her commitment to her work, her loyalty to her friends. "She was also our doctor on call," joked Vincent, who remembered her great sense of humour, the happiness that she imparted to so many lives and her zest for travel to far flung destinations where she embraced the culture and cuisine of the countries she visited.

Sarah's parents, Tom and Bridie (née O'Connell), were joined by her sisters, Hannah and Carmelita and brothers, Conall, Vincent and Austin at the Thanksgiving Mass with Fr. Callanan, Rector and Administrator in St. Joseph's, assisted in the celebration by former Administrator, Fr. Noel Kehoe C.Ss.R., and Fr. Ryan Holovlasky C.Ss.R.

Burial took place after Mass in St. Patrick's cemetery.