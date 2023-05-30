Co Louth woman who received cards from around the world for 100th birthday has died

A Dundalk woman who received hundreds of birthday cards when she celebrated her 100th birthday during the COVID-19 pandemic, died peacefully in her home at Slieve Foy Park Muirhevnamor, on Thursday May 25.

Bessie Connors lived all her life in Dundalk, in O'Hanlon Park, Hyde Park, Greenacres, St Clements Park and Muirhevenamor. She left school at 14 and went straight to work in the town’s then thriving shoe industry. Her first job was in Rawson's Shoe Factory, where she worked for 30 years before moving to Hallidays shoe factory for a further ten years. She ended her career in Weyenberg.

Bessie married Michael Connors around 1968 and was widowed in 1995. The couple had no children but her nephew Michael Harvey went to live with her after his granny died.

When the centenarian celebrated her milestone birthday on July 6 2021, and his Michael and his partner Louise came up with the idea of asking the townspeople of Dundalk to send Bessie a card as they feared that they mightn’t be able to travel from England due to the travel restrictions.

As it turned out they were able to join Bessie for her celebrations, which included Mass in the Holy Family Church and a small family gathering. Bessie received almost 300 cards from all over the world.

Bessie was predeceased by her husband Michael, parents Peter and Alice and is survived by her nephew Michael and his partner Louise, her niece Ann and Tommy, great-grand nephews and niece, Darren, Gary, Mac, Gerard, Stephen and Christina, cousins and extended family from London Barbara, Alan, Marrianne, Peter, Kathy, Gary, Jessie and Harry.

Her funeral took place on Monday after Mass in the Church of the Holy Family with burial in St Patrick’s cemetery.