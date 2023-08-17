Co Louth native Alan Fisher eager to roll up his sleeves to break two Guinness World Records in Japan

Alan Fisher and his wife Ai in their restaurant in Matsue, Japan

Dundalk native Alan Fisher is interviewed by a Japanese tv company about his attempts to set two new Guinness World Records

Co Louth man Alan Fisher is attempting to break two Guinness World Records in Japan for non-stop baking and non-stop cooking

It was after he had completed three days of cooking for the St Patrick’s Day festivities in Toyoko that Louth man Alan Fisher came up with the idea of trying to break the Guinness World Record for non-stop baking and cooking.

The Dundalk native, who has been living and working in Japan for over 15 years, reckoned that he had already clocked up the necessary hours to break both records but just needed to do it officially!

Alan, who runs the Kyojin Stewhouse restaurant Matsue and the Togoshi restaurant in Toyoko as well as an e-commerce site selling Irish food and beverages, will be attempting to break two records back to back in September, when he bakes non-stop for 48 hours and then cooks non-stop for 120 hours.

Naturally enough, he intends showcasing the best of Irish food as he bakes four types of soda bread and 42 different Irish dishes from

"I was working at the first I Love Ireland Festival in Tokyo in four years after the pandemic,” he said. “I worked straight for three days without any sleep as I started working on the Friday morning and continued all the way through until late Sunday evening.”

It was in the early hours of Sunday March 19, over a warm can of vending machine coffee, that he wondered if there was a record for such a long work shift.

"Well, it turns out there are in fact several Guinness World Records linked to this exact thing, in particular the longest baking and the longest cooking marathons.”

This got Alan thinking that for this year’s Little Ireland Festival in Matsu, where he now lives with his wife Ai ,he would do something special to celebrate the end of a frustrating few years with the pandemic and to showcase Irish food and culture.

Initially Alan he planned on breaking the Guinness World Record for baking which is held by Wendy Sandner, who made over 25000 cookies when she baked for 31 hours and sixteen minutes in Spokane, Washington, USA in February 2022.

However, as it’s been his mission to introduce Irish culture to people in Japan via food for the last decade, he felt baking would only tell half the story, so he is going to cook up over forty Irish recipes as well in an attempt to break the cooking record.

The current record for marathon cooking is held by Hilda Bassey of Nigeria who cooked for 93 hours and 11 minutes.

"For that reason, I decided to take on both challenges back to back, creating a festival for Irish food.”

Alan first went to Japan as a 25-year-old graduate, working in the tech industry for a number of years.

He set up his first restaurant Kyojin Stewhouse in Tokyo in February 2015, bringing not just Irish food but also Irish music and culture to his Japanese customers.

He opened an on-line store shortly after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, selling their own home-cooked Irish food as well as Irish imports such as Whitewater Brewery ales and Butler’s Irish chocolate.

Alan and Ai also moved out of Tokyo to Matsue, a small coastal city in the Shimane Prefecture, where he opened a new larger Kyojin Stewhouse.

Although it’s a much smaller city than Tokyo, it already had close links with Ireland, as it was the adopted home of the Irish-Greek writer Patrick Lafcadio Hearn.

Alan was fascinated to discover that Hearn, who had emigrated from Ireland to the United States in the years following the Famine, had arrived in Japan in 1899.

"He lived in Matsue and married a local samurai’s daughter. He was very interested in ghost stories and wrote fourteen books based on the ghost stories which he had learned from his wife.”

“He was a very famous figure in Japan and here is a museum to him in Matsue run by his great grandson.”

Alan has been building on these Irish-Japanese links as he expands his business, and says that most of his customers, both in the restaurant and on the website, are Japanese.

As he prepares for his record-breaking baking and cooking marathons in September, he has received a message of support from the Irish Ambassador to Japan, Damien Cole.

"Since 2015, Alan and everyone at the Stewhouse have worked hard to use food as a means to introduce Ireland to the people of Japan,” wrote the Ambassador. “This record attempt presents a daunting challenge, however, I’m sure Alan will do his best and in the process showcase some traditional Irish food and the historical connecting between the City Matsue and Irish writer Lafcadio Hearn, whose legacy can still be found throughout the prefecture.”

As he prepares for the challenge, Alan has been busying compiling recipies.

He’s doing four different kind of soda bread for the baking challenge and will be constantly making doug​​​​​​​h and popping one loaf after other into the oven.

The cooking record will be a bigger challenge and his drawing up a list of recipes for each day.

All of them will have an Irish flavour, from bacon and cabbage to Irish stew, from smoked salmon to pork ribs.

Alan will only be allowed a total of two hours break during each day of his record-breaking attempts.

"I will be starting 48 hours of baking at 9am on Monday September 25, finishing at 9am on Wednesday September 27. I’ll take a 36 hour break and then start cooking for 120 hours at 4pm on Thursday September 29th “

Already his plans for this marathon challenge has caught the attention of the media in Japan, with TSK (Yamanashi Central Television) agreeing to document his record breaking attempts.

Alan knows that he has a gruelling time ahead of him and his keeping his fingers crossed that he will set new records.

"I did turn forty on January 1 and, if I’m honest, my body is growing weary of the grinding work schedule,” he says,

"I honestly don’t know if it’s within my power to surpass the incredible achievemnts of the current record holders. On the bright side, though, after several tough years of trying to run a restaurant during the pandemic, it will be a pleasure to channel that negativity and frustration into something positive.

“I’m eager to roll up my sleeves and give it my best shot. Hopefully, in the process we can showcase some Irish food and the historical Irish cultural connection to the Shimane prefecture in Japan.”