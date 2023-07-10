Ciarán Curtis home from Oz for his 40th

Dundalk Scene’n’Heard

After a triumphant return home on holidays after spending 10 years living in Perth, Ciaran Curtis was the man of the moment in Russells Bar on Saturday night to celebrate his 40th birthday with his family and friends.

Architect Ciaran has been living in Australia with his delightful wife Janette and kids Cillian, Ailbhe and Naoise and are now home on holidays and were all in attendance for Ciaran’s big party, as were his parents Jimmy and Kathleen from Willow Grove and brother Shane who returned home from Bratislava specially for the party.

Ciarán Curtis and Jeanette Gray at Ciarán's 40th birthday party in Russell's Bar. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

I wasn’t too long in the door when I met up with his cousin Paudie Gollogley from Fane View who was chatting to Ciaran’s uncle and godfather Gerry Curtis from Hughes Park who said they were delighted to see him and the family home and tried to tell me it was going to be a nice quiet party.

Not too far away I then got a word with ex next door neighbour Aidan McElevey from Willow Grove who was with Conor Flynn from Ashbrook, David Moran from Dublin Road, Ciaran’s brother Shane who is home from Bratislava and Graham Boland from Greenwood Drive who told me they’ve been friends of Ciaran and Janette for years, it was great to see them home and were going to make sure they had an epic night.

I then headed over for a chat with the only Cork man in the place Mikey Barry who was with his wife Una Durnin from Point Road who told me Una was a schoolmate of Janette’s, they’d been at their wedding and had visited them in Perth when they were living in Sydney in 2015. So it was going to be a night of pure nostalgia for them all.

Not too far away I caught up with neighbours Colette and Pat McElevey and Bronagh Moran all from Willow Grove who said it was just great to see them back seeing that they hadn’t returned home in seven years and assured me it was going to a top night!

Heading for a table I met up with Veronica Connolly from Dunmor who was with husband Simon and daughter Layah, who were enjoying the company of Simon’s parents Janette and Andy Connolly from Oaklawns who told me their daughter Louise was also there having come home from Italy specially for the celebrations.

Making my way through the crowds I eventually got a word with Janette’s godfather Andy Connolly from Ravensdale who was with wife Orla and kids Jack, Adam and Sophia. Andy was having a laugh with Janette’s aunties Dymphna McArdle and Ursula Skelton from Armagh and her daughter Alex. They were with another lady who wanted to remain nameless but reminded me that when we were an item, I always wore lovely clean shirts! I think the less said about that, the better...

Not too far away I caught up with Janette’s brother Chris Gray from Faughart who was there with his mum Andrea Gray also from Faughart and they were having a great laugh with Louise Connolly originally from Oaklawns but now just home from Verona specially for Ciaran’s big bash, and Sarah Breen from Blackrock who all agreed it was going to be a fantastic night.

Not too long later I then met Rachel and Matt Harvey from Park Villas who told me the couple and their family were looking really well, even if it was seven years since they saw them and were definitely going to make up for lost time.

Next I got a word with David Alderson from Kilcurry and Raymond Lawrence from Boyle O’Reilly Terrace who told me they have been friends of Ciaran’s since De La Salle primary school days and joked that they still can’t get rid of him, but were happy to see him again all the same.

Next I had the pleasure of getting a word with Eileen Jackson and Emma Kerr-Dillon from Monaghan who told me their respective husbands Stephen and Kevin have been mate with Ciaran since they were children and assured me it was bound to be a loud and lively night.

Finally, before I departed, I met brother and sister Jack Connolly from Ravensdale and Sinead Connolly from Blackrock who were up for making the best of the party and told me that Jack had stayed with Ciaran and Janette when he was living in Australia and wanted to wish Ciaran all the best on his big night.