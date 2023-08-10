Celebration as Louth WATCH Club unveil new bicycles

There was plenty of activity in the Market Square on Wednesday morning as Louth WATCH Club unveiled new specialised bicycles which cater for people of all ages and abilities.

WATCH stands for Walking and Tandem Cycling for Health and the club launched a new Tandem Electric Bike and Trishaw Wheelchair Electric Bike at the event.

The bikes are part of the service the Club offer to the public in Louth, with the bikes piloted by volunteers.

The Club also have a hand cycle bike and cargo bike available and looking to extend their services to the community, but in order to do so will need more volunteer pilots and guides.

Cycling for pleasure and leisure is growing in interest all the time and is becoming a transport option for many as e-bikes make leaving the car behind a more realistic option for many travelling to work or eleswhere are part of their daily lives.

The Louth WATCH Club started mainly tandem cycling as disabled cyclists were mostly absent from cycling infrastructure, so the introduction of the new fleet of bicycles will allow people to enjoy the health and wellbeing benefits.

Speaking at the launch Club Chairman, Anthony Lynch thanked all those who supported their initiative including Cllr. Maeve Yore who was at the forefront of their drive two years ago and Deputy Ruairi Ó Murchú who has being a strong supporter ever since.

There was a real celebratory atmosphere for the launch with entertainment provided by St Brigid’s Pipe Band, LMFM Radio and the Ukulele Jam Rollers and members of Dundalk Men’s Shed.

County Council Chairperson Cllr Paula Butterly attended the launch while, Panama Coffee provided treats for those present.

Anyone looking for further information on Louth WATCH Club, to use their service, or if you are interested in becoming a volunteer, please contact them via their facebook page Louth WATCH Club or on Twitter at WATCHCoLouth or contact club Secretary Maureen Madden on 085 2656972 or oconnormaureen50@gmail.com