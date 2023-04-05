Castle Players ready to ‘Say Cheese’ as they make long-awaited return to Dundalk stage

The Castle Players are looking forward to returning to An Tain Arts Centre after a three year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On their last outing, they staged John B. Keane’s classic drama Sive; this time it’s Bernard Farrell’s classic social farce Say Cheese.

The group feel people would enjoy a good laugh following the dark phase they have been through and what better that this hugely popular play.

When Say Cheese was first produced in the Abbey Theatre in 1987, the run had to be extended because of public demand. Likewise when the Castle Players staged it in the Dominican Hall in 2002, they also had to extend the run because of public demand.

Say Cheese is a hilarious comedy about a cheese company who ran a competition to find Ireland’s “Happiest Married Couple”

Mr L’Estrange and Julie played by Gerry Callan and Melissa Casey

The winners were Bridie and Valentine Fagan, played by Irene Barr and Paul Casey. To win, their daughter Heather, played by Siobhan Rankin, had to collect 150 cheese wrappers. The celebration party is taking place in the Metropole Hotel, Dublin.

The hotel manager Mr L’Estrange played by Gerry Callan is none too pleased, as he thinks they are from the lower echelons of society. But his trainee Julie , played by Melissa Casey, is enjoying every minute of it and dreaming of her own wedding some day in the future.

Brian Halpin plays Rory, who was their bestman. He has arrived from Australia, and always admired by Bridie, but he may let some skeletons out of the cupboard. Their beautiful bridesmaid Goldie , played by Adrienne Whelan, has arrived from Scotland, where she works with a lot of wild animals.

Son Ray , played by Adi Carolan, has flown in from Canada. He sent home three Christmas cards in eleven years and his spelling leaves a lot to be desired. Then there is the priest who married them, Fr Shaughnessy , played by David Lennon, who does not want to be seen on the video as he has a secret.

Heather and Mr Bradshaw played by Siobhan Rankin and Niall McCann

The video cinematographers, Miss Moore and her sister Patrica , played by Yvonne Shields and Yvonne Laurence, are two spinsters, who never took the plunge themselves. Niall McCann, plays Mr Bradshaw, the director of sales at Celtic Cheese, the sponsors of the event. Mr Bradshaw’s future may well depend on the success of this venture. But an eruption of comic misunderstandings throughout may not help his cause.

The play is co-directed by Nigel Clinton and Pat McKenna, with the help of production team, Siobhan Owens, Debbie McKenna, Kayleigh McCabe, Mary Gilsenan, Odelle Coogan, David McKenna, Hilary Barr, David M Kiely, Wally Dunne.

Say Cheese runs in An Tain Arts Centre from Wednesday April 19 to Saturday 22. Tickets cost €16 (€12 Wednesday) plus a booking fee of €1.50 per ticket, and can be booked online or by phoning the Box Office 042 933 2332.