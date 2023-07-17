Case against Louth bus driver dismissed as ‘very unusual’ junction creates doubt

Dundalk bus driver has case dismissed

A judge has described as ‘very unusual’ the junction in front of the courthouse when clearing a double decker bus driver of allegedly driving without reasonable consideration.

Patrick Cooney (53), Headford, Mount Avenue, Dundalk, had contested summonses which issued following an incident at Crowe Street on 4 March 2021.

He was also summonsed to the district court for no insurance and failing to produce insurance.

Gda Alan Lynch testified that at 10.30am he was driving on Clanbrassil Street towards the junction. He saw a white Scania coach to his right travelling on Market Square towards Crowe Street.

He said the bus failed to slow going onto Crowe Street and cut across in front of the patrol car, causing him to brake.

When the bus stopped the driver said he had five or six passengers on board.

Solicitor Niall Breen put it to Gda Lynch that the Bus Éireann double decker was 14.1m long and had to do a ‘sweep path’ manoeuvre at that point.

The witness replied that he never saw other buses do it. He agreed that the bus was travelling under the 30kph speed limit.

Mr Breen continued that the bus simply couldn’t get through without going to the left.

Gda Lynch said the bus driver came across into his path.

The court heard that a certificate of exemption had been produced that morning. The insurance summonses were dismissed as a result.

Dashcam footage was played, and the defence also indicated it had an engineer present to give evidence.

Judge McKiernan remarked it was a very unusual junction.

Gda Lynch said no effort was made (by the bus driver) to slow down.

The judge continued it was a ‘quite unusual’ junction.

When the court had a doubt, the defendant had to get the benefit of that doubt.

The summons was dismissed.