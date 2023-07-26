Carlingford’s Niall Brady appointed as NYCI Local Champion for Louth

Twenty-one year old Niall Brady from Carlingford, Co Louth has been selected as the Local Champion for the county by the National Youth Council of Ireland (NYCI).

He is one of a number of Local Champions from around the country who have received training and support from NYCI so that they can explain the positive impact youth work has on their lives and the lives of young people in the local area, as well as the importance of investing in youth work.

Niall has already met with Senator Erin McGreehan and as Local Champion for Louth is hoping to engage with more representatives including TDs Peter Fitzpatrick, Imelda Munster, Ged Nash, Fergus O'Dowd and Ruairí Ó Murchú among others.

“Having already met with some of our local representatives I have been really encouraged by the enthusiasm I’ve received towards youth work in my local area,” Niall stated. “I’m looking forward to meeting more representatives and sharing with them some of the amazing experiences I’ve had with the Carlingford Youth Group and the NYCI. There’s so much important work happening in our local area to support young people and I want to make sure that our local representatives carry that message to the national level, so that youth work in our area and beyond continues to receive its fair share come budget time.”

“As part of the Local Champions initiative, a group of passionate young individuals has been selected as representatives from their communities to engage with their local politicians and champion the cause of youth work,” Paul Gordon, NYCI Director of Policy and Advocacy said.

The Local Champions initiative will include activities such as engaging with policymakers, sharing personal stories, and using social media to raise awareness and mobilise support. Through these efforts, NYCI and the Local Champions aim to create a broader understanding of the significance of youth work and its positive impact on society.

The initiative is part of NYCI's campaign ahead of Budget 2024 on October 10th, 2023 to ensure that young people and youth work receive the necessary investment and support they deserve. The Local Champions initiative is supported by the Community Foundation Ireland.