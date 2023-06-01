Carlingford charging point sixth most scenic in country

Drivers of electric cars who need to charge their vehicles in Carlingford can use a charging point that has rated the sixth most scenic in the country.

The charging point at Old Quay Lane came sixth in a league compiled by Swedish electric vehicle brand Polestar which used Instagram hashtag data and a team of experts to compile a list of the most scenic places to charge electric vehicles.

“This hidden gem in Carlingford, Co Louth, on Old Quay Lane has a perfect view of the sea. Stop, charge your car, sit down, and admire the view.

The drive to Carlingford has some stunning views and this charging point doesn’t disappoint,” say Polestar.

Unsurprisingly charging points along coast take all the top places, with Slea Head Drive in Dingle topping the list, followed by Greystones and Bray, Co Wicklow, Kilkee Co Clare, and Skerries, Co Dublin all ahead of Carlingford. Achill Island, Tramore and Courtown Harbour also featured in the top ten.