Calls for Blackrock beach safety risk assessment

The last water safety assessment conducted on Blackrock beach was in 2001.

Further to a discussion at the September meeting of Dundalk Municipal District, there are no plans for a risk assessment to be undertaken at Blackrock beach.

Cathaoirleach Maria Doyle had proposed that the local authority carry out an assessment of the current safety measures at the popular beach.

In a written reply, Director of Services Joe McGuinness said that an assessment previously carried out by Water Safety Ireland ‘has been implemented fully and reviewed on a regular basis’.

However, Cllr Maeve Yore said the last risk assessment for the beach by WSI was in 2001.

She requested that Mr McGuinness commit to asking for another risk assessment to be done.

At the October meeting, it was stated on behalf of Mr McGuinness that the situation had not changed but signage had increased.

He also pointed out that Water Safety Officers were part-time in every local authority and said that a reference at the last meeting to the Louth officer being semi-retired was ‘misleading’.

Cathaoirleach Maria Doyle said the Director was basically saying ‘no’ (to a risk assessment) and added she would take up the matter with him, noting 20 years since the last assessment was ‘too long’.