Call for regular meetings between Louth County Council and residents of Mount Avenue and Lis Na Dara over roadworks

Regular meetings with the contractors, council officials and local residents regarding the works on the new Mount Avenue link road would be useful, it was suggested at monthly meeting of the Dundalk Municipal District.

Cllr Sean Kelly said while the works at Mount Avenue were very mch well and it was great to see new housing in the area, local residents had concerns about impact of the works taking place and access.

There were, he said, four residents groups in the area and he suggested that representatives from the residents, the council and contractor could meet every six weeks to iron out any problems.

It is an eighteen month project and such meetings could address any issues that arise. He didn’t see any reason why a couple of councillors couldn’t attend as well.

Cllr John Reilly agreed, saying that the residents of Lis na Dara and Mount Avenue would like a framework and commitment to regular meetings, which he felt would be useful.

Cllr Conor Keelan also felt that the idea was a good one.