Blind dog Winston carries Louth hopes in Nose of Tralee

Winston, a five-year old rescue dog who lost his sight just weeks before he was due to move home from Canada to Dundalk with his owner Clodagh O’Riordan, has been named as the Louth entry for the 2023 Nose of Tralee.

Clodagh had been working in Vancouver when the cute Aussalier (mini Australian Shepherd X Cavalier King Charles) who rehomed to her during the pandemic in 2020.

"He was two years old and had belonged to a colleague and didn’t fit with the family, so it wasn’t too traumatic.”

The two quickly became best friends, so when Clodagh began planning to return home last September after four years in Canada, she naturally intended on bringing Winston with her.

"I had the tickets booked and then around the middle of August, he started getting eye infections,” she says. “He was in and out to vets, getting pressure eyedrops and pressure tests. The vets knew he had glaucoma but didn’t know what was causing it, so they called in a specialist and he was diagnosed with a really rare autoimmune immune disease called Uveodermatologic Syndrome.”

Winston was in a lot of pain and lost his eyesight, so he had to have emergency surgery to remove his eyes as he had no chance of regaining his vision.

"I was really worried that I would have to reschedule the flights but the vet said he would be a hundred per cent and he was. We flew home to Ireland three weeks later.”

Winston quickly adjusted to life as a blind dog and to his new home in Ireland as Clodagh moved back in with her parents on the Red Barns Road.

"He runs the house,” she says.

Clodagh and Winston have become familiar figures for the neighbours as they walk along the Red Barns, the Shore Road and the Navy Bank.

"He loves going for walks and loves the beach, it’s his favourite place.”

When he’s not going for walks, Winston likes to snooze on the couch, while eating is another favourite past-time.

“Chicken is his top all-time favourite food.”

Clodagh works for Graebel, a global relocation services company based in the Finnabair Business Park.

She’s still mostly working from home which suits Winston as he’s very happy to be a supportive work colleague.

Winston was selected as the Louth Nose following a public vote and selection process.

"There were three dogs shortlisted and then the judges picked Winston.”

He is now representing the Wee County in the national final and Clodagh is appealing for people to vote for him as it approaches the anniversary of him losing his sight.

“It would mean a lot to see him winning this contest exactly a year after the most stressful time for him.”

Voting is at https://www.petsittersireland.com/nose-2023 until August 21 and people can cast their vote once every 24 hours. Voting closes