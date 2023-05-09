Big turnout expected for Cross Cooley Challenge this weekend

A big turnout is expected at this year’s Cross Cooley Challenge, which is now in its 11th year, on Saturday May 13.

This very popular sponsored walk across the mountains from Ballymakellet to Carlingford, is a major fund-raiser for two worthy local charities, the North Louth Hospice and the Marie Goretti Foundation at Lordship.

As usual, buses will run from the Greenore Saloon in Dundalk to Ballymaklettet with registration from 9am to 10am. For those travelling under their own steam, registration is at The Lumpers from 9.15am to 10.45am.

Walkers will then cross the mountains into Carlingford village, where transport will be provided, either back to The Lumpers or Dundalk.

The walk takes about three hours and walkers are reminded to wear proper footwear and appropriate clothing, checking the forecast before they go.

There will refreshments available on the route and also at the end of the walk, as well as a free raffle with fantastic prizes for all the walkers.

Donations can also be made via www.iDonate.ie and search for the Cross Cooley Challenge.