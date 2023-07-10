Big Surprise party for Joan Griffin’s 70th birthday

Dundalk Scene’n’Heard

On Friday night I headed for the Lisdoo where a special surprise 70th birthday party was being held for Joan Griffin from Fernwood and there to make sure she had a sensational night were hers sons Brian, Mark and Wayne, daughter Samantha and a big collection of family and friends. Joan thought she was just heading out for a meal only to find everyone waiting for her and ready to make the best of her party.

I wasn’t too long in the door when I met up with her son Mark who had travelled up from Kildare with kids Eve and Eli and was having a laugh with his brother Brian and wife Rose from Lordship who were with kids Shannon, Liam and Finn who were all on for making a great night with Joan.

Next I caught up with son Wayne who was home specially for the party from Brisbane with his partner Simona Leoni and kids Cian and Oscar. He told me they were delighted to be home, but weren’t too sure about all the rain since their arrival and were looking forward to touring round the country, but said the party was going to be a fantastic night for his mum.

I then headed for a table where I met Kelly Mostyn from Ashbrook who was with her mum (Joan’s sister) Catherine Mostyn from Fatima and daughter-in-law Seanin Donnelly from Beechmount Drive who was there on the night with partner Brendán Treanor and daughter Caoilte. The ladies wanted to wish Joan a very happy birthday and hoped she had a lovely night.

Not too far away I then got talking to Margaret Mulholland from Marian Park and Jacinta Treanor from Portarlington who said she had been a school mate of Joan’s since their days in Scoil Eoin Baiste and certainly wasn’t going to miss her big night for anything.

Making my way over to another table I then caught up with some of Joan’s friends from Cara Cancer Support where she is a volunteer and they included Anna Brennan, Kevin Clarke, John McGurk, Kate Corrigan and Moira Murray who were delighted to be there for their friend and wanted to wish her a very happy birthday.

Not too long later I got a word with brothers Kyle and Dane Mostyn from Crossmaglen who were there on the night with their dad Bobby also from Crossmaglen who is Joan’s brother and the lads assured me it was going to be an epic night of celebration with their aunty Joan.

They were sitting with Joan’s sisters Sharon Foley from Aghaboys and Colette McEneaney from Bay Estate who was with daughter Niamh and said it was worth it to see the look on Joan’s face when she arrived in the door.

After his I headed over for a word with two of Joan’s nieces Sandra Mulligan from Muirhevnamor and Lisa Griffin from Clontigora Court who were enjoying the night with sister-in-law Kathleen McCarthy from Readypenny and her daughters Sonya and Claire who were looking forward to a marvellous night with Joan and the rest of the family.

Also in their company were Eugene Martin from Reaghstown and brother-in-law David and wife Patricia Griffin from Knockbridge who assured me the party was only getting started and wanted to wish Joan a very happy 70th.

Not too long later I met Joan’s son Brian from Lordship with wife Rose and kids Liam, Finn and Shannon and Rose’ mum Briege Clifford also from Lordship who said they were delighted to be there for Joan’s party and were really looking forward to the celebrations.

Finally, before I departed I met up with Emma McShane form The Towers, sister Laurie Holland and Noeleen McAleavey, brothers Gavin and Aidan McAleavey all from Castletown Road who wanted to wish their aunty Joan a very happy birthday and were there to make sure she had an amazing night.