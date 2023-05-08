Barry’s 40th with family and friends

Dundalk Scene’n’heard

On Saturday night I headed for Uncle Tom’s Cabin for a special 40th birthday being held for Barry Taggart from Gort Na Glaise and there to make sure he had a fantastic night was his wife Lorraine, children Shannon, Jamie, Conor and Calum, grandson Matteo, mum Angela and husband Spickey O’Brien from Haggardstown and a huge collection of family and friends.

Barry, who works in Hoey’s DIY was also with sisters Shauna Taggart, partner Eamon Markey and son Ryan from Mayfield Drive and Karen and Martin Healy from Drogheda who were all there to make the best of his celebrations.

I wasn’t too long in the door when I met up with Jane and Ray O’Brien from Beechmount Drive who are big family friends and were delighted to be there to join in Barry’s party and assured me it was going to be a cracking night.

After this I got a word with Sean and Louise Murphy from Haggardstown who were looking forward a good night wanted to wish Barry all the best on his 40th.

Not too far away I got chatting to Eamonn McCaghey and Cathy Gerraghty both from The Ferns who have been friends of Barry’s for years and certainly weren’t going to miss this major bash.

I then headed for a table where I met up with Eileen Blair Andrea Connolly, Maria McGuinness and Briege Elliman all from Muirhevnamor, Pat McIllvenny from Belfast and Noelle Jordan from Medebawn who told me they are all friends of Barry’s mum Angela, have known Barry since he was a baby and were going to have a brilliant night.

After this I caught up with Barry’s sister Karen and husband Martin Healy who were up from Drogheda and wanted to wish the birthday boy all the best on what promised to be a fantastic night.

I then headed over for a word with Barry’s wife Lorraine who told me they were going to have a fantastic night and was there to make sure Barry enjoyed it with his family and friends.

Heading towards the bar I met up with Marion Crowe from Woodbury Gardens who was just in the door and told me she and Barry’s mum had worked together in the Fairways Hotel back in the day when they had many a wild night out together and she was looking forward to yet another on the night.

After this I headed over for word with Kieran Sharkey from Dromiskin who works with Barry in Hoey’s DIY and Paul Byrne from Cooley who is related to the birthday boy and they were up for making the best of Barry’s party looking and wanted to wish him all the best.

Seated beside them I then met Barry’s son Jamie who was there with his main squeeze Jenny Ballantine from Kilsaran who were in great form and assured me it was going to be a mad night for sure.

Up near the bar I got chatting with my old mate Ciaran Grimes from Blackrock who was in the company of Colm and Grainne O’Hanlon also from Blackrock who are all mates of Barry’s and wanted to wish him a very happy 40th.

Also at the bar I got a word with Tommy Lennon and Gerry McArdle both from Cockle Hill who are also friends of Barry’s and told me this was going to be a fantastic night.

After this I headed for a table where I met up with Brian and Charlene Byrne from Drogheda who told me Brian works with Barry and described him as “mad as a box of frogs”, so he was sure it was going to be an epic night.

Next I got a word with Barry’s sister-in-law Rachael Flynn from Dowdallshill who was with Kyle Keating from Stapleton Place who wanted to wish the birthday boy all the best and were ready for a major night of fun.

I then had the pleasure of meeting Megan Byrne from Cooley who was with parents Annmarie and Paul, brother Shane and sister Lily who are related to Lorraine and were definitely looking forward to a real night to remember.

Finally, before I departed, I got talking to Barry’s sister Shauna who was with partner Eamon and son Ryan Markey from Haggardstown who were looking forward to a great night and were going to make sure he had the best time at his 40th.

Right, Shauna Taggart and Angela O’Brien at Barry Taggart’s 40th birthday party in Uncle Tom’s Cabin, Blackrock