Aoife celebrates her 40th in style

Dundalk Scene’n’Heard

On Saturday night I headed for the Enda McGuill Suite in Oriel Park for the 40th celebrations of Aoife Burns from Marian Park and there to make sure she had the best night ever was husband Liam, sister Niamh, brother John and parents Anne and Michael Leonard from Donegal and a huge collection of friends.

Both Aoife and husband have major links with Dundalk FC as Liam is the team coach and had recently returned home from the 0-0 Europa League game in Gibraltar.

I wasn’t too long there when I met up with Aoife’s sister-in-law Pamela Leonard and her friend Shannon Ivers both from Donegal who assured me it was going t be an epic night and no mistake.

I then caught up with Tony and Linda Martin from Seafield Lawns who told me Linda works with Aoife in Pugwash Bay and were there to make sure she had a fantastic time during her party.

After this I had the pleasure of speaking to Lasma Andersone from Quay Street who was enjoying the company of Maurice and Amanda McMahon from Wolfe Tone Terrace who were in great form and wanted to wish Aoife all the best on her big night.

They were enjoying the company of fellow workmates Samantha Carragher from Ashbrook, Caroline Byrne from Blackrock and Helen Kenro-William from Avenue Road who assured me they were all there to make sure Aoife had a really great time on her 40th.

Making my way over to another table I then met up with my old friends Ohran, Yvonne and Naoise Waring from Glenwood who were with Ryan Thompson from Ardee Road who told me they’ve been good friends of Aoife and Liam’s through the club and were having a marvellous time at her party.

After this I headed over for a quick word with Thomas and Emma McShane from Muirhevnamor who are also club friends of Aoife and Liam’s although they were under a bit of pressure because they had to listen to the crazy stories from David Caldwell from Cedarwood Park who was just back from the Gibraltar trip and was still keeping the party going!

Not too long later I met up with Liam’s sister Rosemary Downey and husband Patrick ‘Dixie’ Tierney and sister-in-law Shauneen Burns all from Belfast who were there with Liam’s cousin and wife Paul and Joanne Monan who were over from Greenwich specially for the party and said it was going to be a weekend to remember, since they had started the party art around 4.00pm!

Making my way through the crowds I then caught up with Wayne and Vanessa McCrink from Greenacres who were with Paul Nugent from Demesne Terrace who were having a fantastic night and wanted to wish Aoife a very happy birthday.

Not too long later I got a quick word with Trevor and Therese McCabe from Newry Road who told me one of their sons is friends with Aoife and Liam’s and were delighted to be there to join in the celebrations.

After this I met Aoife’s cousin Ronan Daly from town who was having a laugh with aunt Niamh Kelly from Mountcharles when I met them and assured me they were up for a major night of celebrations with the birthday girl.

After this I headed for a table where I got talking to Sean and Angela Cox from Ballyshannon, Maeve Whelan from Dublin as well as aunt Clodagh and Brendan Tumilty from Point Road who assured me it’s always a good session when the family get together and were expecting something similar for Aoife’s big bash.

They were also sitting with Aoife’s parents Michael and Anne Leonard who joked it was going to be a monster session ahead!

Finally before I departed I met up with Frank Birmingham and his delightful wife Jane Carroll-Cassidy from Cluan Enda who were having a great night with Aisling and Martin Connolly from Mill Road who wanted to wish Aoife all the best on her big night and said she and Liam are all part of the Dundalk FC family and they were delighted to be able to be there to celebrate with them.