Anne Goddard home from Oz for her 70th with her Louth friends

Dundalk Scene’n’heard

Who would have thought that a chance meeting in a factory in Ard Easmuinn back in the mid seventies would lead to a huge gathering of family and friends in a pub in Castlebellingham last week. The lady in question was Anne Goddard originally from The Row in Castlebellingham was back in P.J. Byrne’s to celebrate her 70th birthday after spending most of her adult life in Sydney in Australia.

Originally Anne Farrell worked in the Qulaq factory on the Ard Easmuinn Road and met up with Keith Goddard from Sydney who was over working for a short time. Romance blossomed in their short period together before Keith had to return to Australia. But it didn’t take long for him to send over a ‘one way ticket’ to his love and she departed Castlebellingham to start a brand new life with the man of her dreams. The couple married, had two children, Louise and Justine in Sydney but never forgot about Anne’s roots and have regularly returned home with her family on holiday.

So it was with a look of complete shock on her face when she entered the lounge in Byrne’s on Wednesday evening, thinking she was going out for a quiet drink, only to find a huge collection of family and friends all ready to celebrate her 70th birthday.

I wasn’t too long in the door when I caught up with her friend Noeleen Andrews from the village who told me one of her best friends was there with her daughter Louise who was with husband John O’Hare and kids Finn, Grace, daughter Justine, who was with Michael Lillico and kids Conor and Lily who had already been to France, before returning home for the party. Noeleen went on to say she too had followed Anne to Australia, got married to husband Jim Andrews and lived there for 32 years before returning home. She was delighted to see her best friend Anne and her family home and assured me it was going to be a rather special night of celebrations for them all.

After this I headed over for a word with Marian Conlon from Castlebellingham who was with Angela Woods and David Kay from Lurgangreen who were happy to be there and said Angela and Anne actually share the same birthday too!

Not too far away I then got talking to Eithne and Irvine Ross from Castlebellingham who told me they had both grown up with Anne and Noeleen and were looking forward to a lovely night with all their friends.

I then made my way over for a chat with Larry Reynolds from Kilsaran who was having a word with Michael Lillico from Sydney who was with Justine and told me they were so happy to be there and said it was going to be a cracking night although he did mention jokingly that Keith can be a bit of handful! Larry told me his wife Terese used to live beside Anne when they were growing up and spent time together in Australia and both wanted to wish Anne a very happy birthday.

Heading for an adjacent table I got a word with Sean Marley from Castlebellingham who told me that he lived next door to Anne growing up which was literally across from the Byrne’s bar and wanted to wish the birthday girl a very happy 70th.

Next I got a quick word with son-in-law John O’Hare from Sydney who was chatting to Patricia O’Reilly originally from Skreen in County Meath but now from Sydney and Audrey Strada originally from Castlebellingham now resident in Sydney who were all home and ready to make it a real night to remember with Anne.

Making my way to another table I had the pleasure of meeting up with Mary Byrne from Dromiskin who was with husband Vincent who have been friends of Anne for years and were there with son Nial Byrne from Dromiskin his partner Shao Lian Kang and kids Adam and Maeve who all wanted to wish Anne a very happy birthday and were expecting a more than lively night of celebrations.

After this I headed over for a word with Peadar and Mary Reynolds from Annagassan who told me they had spent 11 years in Sydney living beside Keith and Anne and were looking forward to making sure they had a wonderful time while they were home.

Not too far away I met up with Martin and Hestor Quinn from Dromiskin with their daughter Sarah who told me they’ve known the couple for years and Hestor’s late father George Connolly was Anne’s godfather and family friend so they were delighted to be there for sure a great party.

Making my way through the huge crowd I caught up with Michael and Nora Neasy from Castlebellingham who told me they had been on holidays in Sydney a couple of time and always met up with Anne, Keith and family and were happy to be there to celebrate with them on the night.

Next I headed over to grandkids Conor and Lily who told me this was their second visit to Castlebellingham and were having a great time.

After this I headed for a table where I got a word with Dorothy Sharkey from Dromiskin who was sitting with Irvine, Eithne and Maura Sharkey from Dundalk Road who told me they’d all gone to school with Anne while she lived here and even remember her working in Dorothy’s aunt Rose Jameson’s shop too!

Making my way over to another table I caught up with Irene and Bernard O’Hare from Mullacrew who have been family friends for years and wanted to wish Anne all the best on her big night.

Beside them I met George Marley from Castlebellingham who told me he too was a neighbour of Anne’s back in the day and he was sitting with another neighbour from the other side, Bridie Kenny from Terenure who both looking forward to a good celebration with their friend and her extended family.

Not too far away was George’s wife Margaret Marley who was with Ann Reynolds from Annagassan who said she too had been a friend and neighbour of Anne’s before she left in the seventies and both ladies were up for making the best of Anne’s birthday celebrations.

After this I got a quick chat with Therese McDonnell from Williamstown who said it was a lovely night and wanted to wish Anne all the best on her big night and her holiday home.

Finally, before I departed I met up with Clare Byrne from Dromiskin who was with parents Jim and Gemma and Blathnait and Michael Byrne all from Dromiskin who wanted to make sure Anne had a great night and hoped she had a very happy 70th birthday while she was home.