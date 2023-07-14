Angels Plot refurbished in time for annual Blessing of the Graves

Works have been completed on refurbishing the Angels Plot in St Patrick's Cemetery, Dowdallshill

The new plaque at the Angels Plot in St Patrick's cemetery, Dowdalshill

The Angels Plot at St Patrick’s Cemetery, Dowdallshill, Dundalk, has received a much needed refurbishment in time for the annual Blessing of the Graves on Sunday July 16.

The works were carried out by Louth County Council after the condition of the plot was raised by local couple Craig and Danielle Corr after they lost a baby girl to miscarriage last year.

They discovered that there was no current Angel’s Plot in the graveyard at Dowdallshill and that the existing plot had become neglected.

Thanks to their efforts, that plot has been refurbished and a new plaque has been erected alongside it in memory of all those babies who died before or shortly after birth.

"We’re happy that it has been done before Patrun Sunday,” said Craig.

He thanked all the local businesses who have donated memorial ornaments and flowers to the plot, including Butterly Stone Masons, Shevlins and Quinns funeral directors, Petals Florist, Arthurs Shop, and the Dundalk Commercial Club.

"There are a lot of very kind people out there,” he said.

He also thanked Cllr Edel Corrigan for her work in bringing the matter before Louth County Council.

Craig added that people who have infant relatives buried in the Angel’s Plot are more than welcome to place flowers there for Sunday’s ceremonies.

He has also set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for Irish Miscarriage Association and the Dove Room for bereaved parents at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.