Andrew’s epic run from Galway and friends marathon day of golf

Dundalk Scene’n’Heard

Ciaran and Caolan Rafferty with Martin McDonnell at the fundraiser held in the Crowne Plaza in aid of the North Louth Hospice and Do It for Dickie. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Elaine, Jackie, Karen and Eddie Maguire at the fundraiser held in the Crowne Plaza in aid of the North Louth Hospice and Do It for Dickie. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Declan and Jacinta Martin at the fundraiser held in the Crowne Plaza in aid of the North Louth Hospice and Do It for Dickie. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Orla and Joan Maguire at the fundraiser held in the Crowne Plaza in aid of the North Louth Hospice and Do It for Dickie. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Paschal, Kathryn and Patricia Keenan at the fundraiser held in the Crowne Plaza in aid of the North Louth Hospice and Do It for Dickie. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Conor and Clodagh Curran with April Thornton and Stephen Martin at the fundraiser held in the Crowne Plaza in aid of the North Louth Hospice and Do It for Dickie. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Andrew Keenan, Eoin Murphy and Caolan Rafferty with John Laverty (sponsor) at the fundraiser held in the Crowne Plaza in aid of the North Louth Hospice and Do It for Dickie. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Danny and Gráinne Gallagher at the fundraiser held in the Crowne Plaza in aid of the North Louth Hospice and Do It for Dickie. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Taroch Duffy and Molly Phelan at the fundraiser held in the Crowne Plaza in aid of the North Louth Hospice and Do It for Dickie. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

On Saturday night we headed for the Crowne Plaza for a special joint fundraising event for Do It For Dickie and the North Louth Hospice. Local Annagassan man Andrew Keenan along with his two friends Eoin Murphy and Caolan Rafferty had concluded a joint effort where Andrew completed a sponsored run from Galway while Eoin and Caolan played 72 holes of golf all to help raise money for both causes.

Although he had had a problem with his knee, Andrew set off from Galway on Thursday and successfully completed his run, finishing off in the Dundalk Golf Club around the same time as Eoin and Caolan sank their last putts on their non stop four rounds of golf. They then headed for the Crowne Plaza to conclude their fundraising weekend and a huge crowd were there to welcome them home.

I wasn’t too long in the door when I caught up with one of the organisers Francis Lafferty from Ravensdale who was there with Ricky Newell from Newry Road to help make sure the night ran smoothly and successfully.

Next I got talking to Joan and Orla Maguire from Silverbridge who told me they had lost their nephew Sean and were they were there to support the night and wanted to congratulate Andrew Eoin and Caolan for all their great work.

I then headed for one of the table where I got a word with Billy, Lily and Billy Jnr Cairns from Bay Estate and Liz Cairns from Point Road who told me they were there to support Andrew for his great run and were looking forward to the entire evening, although Billy Snr was still contemplating as to whether he was going to get up and sing later on.

Not too far away I met up with Frank and Jacinta Martin from Bay Estate who were there with son Declan from Medebawn and they too were there to support Dickie and were confident it was going to be a great night too.

I then headed over for a chat with Ursula and Aidan Lawless from Kingswood who were delighted to be there and said Aidan’s company Intact were one of the evening’s sponsors.

It was around that time that Jackie, Elaine, Eddie and Karen Maguire from Waterview arrived and told me they were there to support Andrew and the lads and were looking forward to an action packed evening.

Meanwhile in the main hall I then caught up with Niall Jackson from Carrick Road and Matthew Fee from Haggardstown who assured me it was going to be an epic night and were there for their mate Eoin who played so well in his four rounds.

After this I had the pleasure of meeting Molly Phelan and Taroch Duffy from Maple Close who were there for Andrew and said it was an amazing effort put in by the lads for two such great causes.

The north Louth Hospice were also well represented on the night and included Iris Carr from Bay Estate, Geraldine Crotty from Dromiskin, Mary Mulholland from Blackrock, Mary Kerley from Dowdallshill and Mary McDonald from Riverstown who were very impressed by the great effort put in by the three lads and were looking forward to a great night.

Not too long later I met up with Danny and Grainne Gallagher from Blackrock who wanted to say they were happy to be there to support the night and fair play to the lads for their endeavours.

After this I met up with Andrew’s parents Paschal and Patricia Keenan from the Lynns who were with son Mark and daughter Kathryn who had flown home from Lisbon specially to be there for her brother and were all hugely proud of the lads efforts.

I then headed over for a word with Cathy O’Kane from Blackrock who was with Eilish McCarthy from Muirhevna who said she was with husband Bobby McCarthy and his band who were performing at the fundraiser and couldn’t wait for the night to really get going.

Next I headed over for a chat with Annmarie McNamee from Knockbridge who was with daughter Anna who wanted to congratulate their nephew and cousin Andrew on his great fundraising work. They were with Ciaran McConville from Portadown and Andrew’s sister Kathryn who was very sympathetic towards his injuries, but was looking forward to a good night with the girls all the same.

Making my way through the crowds I then got talking to Clodagh and Conor Curran from Avenue Road who said they were very impressed by the efforts put in by the three lads and were sure it was going to be a great fundraiser for both charities.

Just arrived n were my old mates Thomas and Sandra O’Connor from Blackrock and Trevor and Eilish Giff from Suil Na Mara who wanted to congratulate Andrew on his wonderful efforts.

Heading towards the bar I met up with Ken Cairns from Racecourse Road who said he as with wife Dorothy and daughter Kerrie and they were definitely there for Dickie.

Next I got talking to Dickie’s in-laws in Michelle and Kayla Newell from St. Nicholas Avenue and Edel and Katie Newell from Castle Heights who were who were very appreciative of the great work fundraising by the three lads and assured me it was going to be a fantastic night.

After this I headed over for a chat with Gary Valentine from Ballybarrack who was having a laugh with Orlagh Conway from Knockbridge, Megan Bourton from Tallanstown and his daughter Zoe Valentine who was having a chat with Conor McArdle from Faughart who were delighted to be there for two such worthy causes.

Next I met up with Caolan’s fiancée Hayley Martin from Dromiskin who said she is hugely proud of him, Eoin and Andrew for their great work and assured me it was going to be an epic night.

Finally, just before I departed I met up with Caolan and Eoin who told me it had been a long day of golf, it was a big challenge, which had gone better than they had expected. They were also worried about Andrew’s ankles which were starting to swell, but it was for two good charities and they had really enjoyed the whole event and wanted to thank everyone who had help support them.