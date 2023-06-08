American visitors find Dundalk’s US bunting welcoming

American flags and bunting adorn the streets of Dundalk on the morning of President Bidens' visit.

American visitors to Dundalk are enjoying the welcome signs and bunting that were erected for the visit by US President Joe Biden earlier this year, members of the Dundalk Municipal District were told at their monthly meeting.

Cllr Conor Keelan had asked that the flags and signs be taken down and suggested that they be passed onto someone who would appreciate them from a historical point of view.

Director of Service Thomas McEvoy replied that the feedback from retailers in relation to the flags and signs was “extremely positive”.

"There has been a number of US visitors going into stores and saying they were very welcoming.”