Acclaimed violinist Vladimir Jablokov returns to Oriel Centre

Vladimir has headlined in venues such as the National Concert Hall, INEC, University Concert Hall, Cork Opera House, National Opera House, and the BBC Proms Belfast and is currently preparing for his show in the Bord Gais Energy Theatre. This intimate performance in the Oriel Centre, Dundalk Gaol will be an extremely special occasion.

The Bratislavian-born musician has been thrilling audiences since he first moved to Ireland 18 years ago and has been nicknamed Ireland’s Andre Rieu by the Business Post. His live performances are nothing short of electric and exhilarating as he brings his skilled fusion of classical music with the playfulness, energy, passion and emotion of folk, and popular music to life.

He has toured as a Special Guest to aoprano Katherine Jenkins and played support to Il Divo at 3 Arena.

His programme for Saturday’s concert in the Oriel Centre will feature some of the most popular pieces in his repertoire including Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 5, Strauss Radetzky March, Theme from Schindlers list, If I Were A Rich Man and many more audience favourites.

His last performance in the Oriel Centre had the audience dancing in their seats and another joyous night of music can be expected.

This performance will be a rare opportunity to see Vladimir Jablokov in a close and intimate setting. Tickets are € 25 and are available from The Oriel Centre reception and online at www.orielcentre.ie.