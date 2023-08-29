27th Battalion marks 50th anniversary with parade in Dundalk this Saturday

This year the 27th Infantry Battalion will be marking its 50th Anniversary this Saturday, September 2 with a parade in Market Square, Dundalk commencing at 10.30am.

Soldiers from 27th Infantry Battalion will depart from Barrack Street Gate at 10.15am and march to Market Square.

The Battalion was established by Army Headquarters Operation Order 7 of 1973 to be effective from 01 September of that year and replaced the 1st & 2nd Infantry Groups which were ‘ad hoc’ military structures formed in the wake of upsurge of violence in Northern Ireland in 1969.

The 1st Group had its HQ in Dundalk while the 2nd Group in Cootehill with each having a post in Castleblayney and Cavan respectively.

The personnel for the newly formed Battalion were to be provided from existing units and staff and also from recruit intake. A substantial number of acting NCO ranks were allowed pending the build up of the Unit.

Routine Order Number 1 showed Lt Col Louis Hogan assuming command with Capt Tom Staunton appointed Adjutant. BSM Brendan Burke became the first Sergeant Major.