24-year-old spread his faeces on cell walls in Dundalk Garda Station

A man who spread his faeces on the walls and door of a cell in the garda station has pleaded guilty to charges arising from that incident and a separate matter.

Stephen Conachy (24), with addresses at Halliday Mills, Quay Street and Simon Community, Dundalk, who has no previous convictions, was remanded on continuing bail to 6 September for a probation report.

Evidence was given that on 17 August 2022 gardaí were dealing with a public order incident when the defendant came out of an apartment.

He was ‘heavily intoxicated’ and obstructed gardaí before being arrested in Quay Street.

At the garda station he urinated and defecated in a cell and spread his faeces on walls. It cost €170 to clean up.

He admitted damaging the cell area and being intoxicated in public earlier at Halliday Mills.

On 5 February last it was reported that Mr Conachy was ‘causing a nuisance’ at the Simon Community.

When officers arrived, he called them ‘scumbags’ and ‘big men behind badges’. He added, ‘I want to be a guard but not like you scumbags’.

Arising from that incident he pleaded guilty to being intoxicated in public and using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour or words at Barrack Street; and to removing plaster from a cell wall later at Dundalk Garda Station.

Solicitor Niall Breen said Mr Conachy had ‘significant mental health issues’.